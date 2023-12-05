Pregame Notes: Rangers at Senators

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers hit the road again when they face the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).
- The Blueshirts’ 18 wins are the most wins in the NHL and their 37 points are tied for the most. New York’s .804 points percentage leads the league.
- New York has wins in three-straight, in 10 of its last 12 games and points in 17 of its last 19 games (16-2-1).
- Seven different Rangers (Fox, Gustafsson, Kreider, Lafrenière, Panarin, Trocheck, Zibanejad) have 15-plus points this season, tied for the second largest amount in the NHL (DAL - 8).
- The Rangers have the best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 56.1 percent mark and have been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 19 of 23 games. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- In the past four games, Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck have combined for 12 points (5G-7A).
- The Rangers have the NHL’s third best power play percentage (30.0) and have scored power play goals in 17 of their first 23 games. The team’s 21 power play goals this year are tied for the fifth most in the NHL.
- New York has won three-straight and four of its last five games in Ottawa.
- The Blueshirts have allowed the sixth fewest GA/GP (2.57) in the NHL and the third fewest total goals (59) in the league. On the opposite side, their 3.43 GF/GP ranks eighth in the league.
- New York has a league-high nine comeback wins, and five after trailing in the third period - tied for the second most in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts are 13-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game, the most such wins in the league. New York is 9-1-1 when leading after two periods and 7-0-0 when tied after two frames.
- The Rangers are 9-0-1 in one-goal games, the most such wins in the NHL.