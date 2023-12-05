Pregame Notes: Rangers at Senators

3,000 WINS

On Sunday night, the Rangers recorded their 3,000th regular season win in team history, 97 years and 17 days after their first on Nov. 16, 1926. They are the fifth team in league history to reach the feat.

New York collected the number by defeating 36 different franchises in 87 different venues. The wins saw 958 different skaters and 68 different goaltenders playing in at least one of the victories, with Brian Leetch playing in the most (515). Of the 3,000 wins, 1,672 of them have come at home (1,143 at current MSG, 560 at MSG III).

Their 1,000th win was on Feb. 22, 1970 vs. TOR and 2,000th win: Jan. 4, 1997 vs. OTT.

ROAD WARRIORS

New York was the first club to record 10 road wins when it defeated Nashville on Saturday afternoon. It marked the fewest games needed (13 GP) to reach 10 road wins, in franchise history.

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider is one point from 500 in his career, one goal from matching Adam Graves for the third most in team history (280), and one power play goal from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 PPGs.

With his point, Kreider would become the 12th player to record 500 points with the franchise and the eighth skater from the 2009 NHL Entry Draft class to reach it.

Kreider has 14 goals on the season, ranking tied for the sixth most in the league and has points in 12 of his last 16 games (9G-8A).

Only 14 active players have 100 or more career power play goals.

His nine shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 41 power play goals in that span are the second most. In addition, his nine career SHGs rank tied for ninth with Mika Zibanejad for the most in team history.

PANARIN ON A PATH

Artemi Panarin has 35 points (15G-20A) on the season, the fourth most in the NHL, and has notched a point in 19 of his 23 games this year. Panarin ranks tied for fourth in the NHL in goals, tied for 11th in assists, and tied for sixth in power play points (14).

Panarin is tied for the most multi-point games this season (12) with David Pastrnak and Cale Makar. Since 2015-16, his 194 multi-point games rank sixth in the league while his 19 four-plus point games in that span rank tied for fourth.

BACK IN THE FOX HOLE

In his three games since returning from injury, Adam Fox has tallied four assists, giving him points in 10 of his 13 contests this season (3G-12A).

Since his rookie season in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best defensemen in the NHL.