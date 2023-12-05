Pregame Notes: Rangers at Senators

By New York Rangers
RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers hit the road again when they face the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).
  • The Blueshirts’ 18 wins are the most wins in the NHL and their 37 points are tied for the most. New York’s .804 points percentage leads the league.
  • New York has wins in three-straight, in 10 of its last 12 games and points in 17 of its last 19 games (16-2-1).
  • Seven different Rangers (Fox, Gustafsson, Kreider, Lafrenière, Panarin, Trocheck, Zibanejad) have 15-plus points this season, tied for the second largest amount in the NHL (DAL - 8).
  • The Rangers have the best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 56.1 percent mark and have been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 19 of 23 games. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
  • In the past four games, Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck have combined for 12 points (5G-7A).
  • The Rangers have the NHL’s third best power play percentage (30.0) and have scored power play goals in 17 of their first 23 games. The team’s 21 power play goals this year are tied for the fifth most in the NHL.
  • New York has won three-straight and four of its last five games in Ottawa.
  • The Blueshirts have allowed the sixth fewest GA/GP (2.57) in the NHL and the third fewest total goals (59) in the league. On the opposite side, their 3.43 GF/GP ranks eighth in the league.
  • New York has a league-high nine comeback wins, and five after trailing in the third period - tied for the second most in the NHL.
  • The Blueshirts are 13-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game, the most such wins in the league. New York is 9-1-1 when leading after two periods and 7-0-0 when tied after two frames.
  • The Rangers are 9-0-1 in one-goal games, the most such wins in the NHL.

RANGERS AND SENATORS CONNECTIONS

  • Mika Zibanejad played parts of five seasons with the Senators (2011-12 – 2015-16) and was selected by Ottawa in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Vladimir Tarasenko was a trade acquisition by New York last season, recording 21 points (8G-13A) in 31 regular season games.
  • Adam Fox, Ryan Lindgren, and Brady Tkachuk helped the United States earn a bronze medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.

3,000 WINS

On Sunday night, the Rangers recorded their 3,000th regular season win in team history, 97 years and 17 days after their first on Nov. 16, 1926. They are the fifth team in league history to reach the feat.

New York collected the number by defeating 36 different franchises in 87 different venues. The wins saw 958 different skaters and 68 different goaltenders playing in at least one of the victories, with Brian Leetch playing in the most (515). Of the 3,000 wins, 1,672 of them have come at home (1,143 at current MSG, 560 at MSG III).

Their 1,000th win was on Feb. 22, 1970 vs. TOR and 2,000th win: Jan. 4, 1997 vs. OTT.

ROAD WARRIORS

New York was the first club to record 10 road wins when it defeated Nashville on Saturday afternoon. It marked the fewest games needed (13 GP) to reach 10 road wins, in franchise history.

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider is one point from 500 in his career, one goal from matching Adam Graves for the third most in team history (280), and one power play goal from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 PPGs.

With his point, Kreider would become the 12th player to record 500 points with the franchise and the eighth skater from the 2009 NHL Entry Draft class to reach it.

Kreider has 14 goals on the season, ranking tied for the sixth most in the league and has points in 12 of his last 16 games (9G-8A).

Only 14 active players have 100 or more career power play goals.

His nine shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 41 power play goals in that span are the second most. In addition, his nine career SHGs rank tied for ninth with Mika Zibanejad for the most in team history.

PANARIN ON A PATH

Artemi Panarin has 35 points (15G-20A) on the season, the fourth most in the NHL, and has notched a point in 19 of his 23 games this year. Panarin ranks tied for fourth in the NHL in goals, tied for 11th in assists, and tied for sixth in power play points (14).

Panarin is tied for the most multi-point games this season (12) with David Pastrnak and Cale Makar. Since 2015-16, his 194 multi-point games rank sixth in the league while his 19 four-plus point games in that span rank tied for fourth.

BACK IN THE FOX HOLE

In his three games since returning from injury, Adam Fox has tallied four assists, giving him points in 10 of his 13 contests this season (3G-12A).

Since his rookie season in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best defensemen in the NHL.

SLAP SHOTS

  • Mika Zibanejad has points in seven-straight games (4G-5A), the sixth time in his career he’s notched a streak as long. The last streak he had of eight or more games was Jan. 6-22, 2022 (8 GP).
  • Vincent Trocheck has points in 10 of his past 13 games (5G-14A). Trocheck’s 22 points on the year (6G-16A) are tied for the second most on the Blueshirts. Among NHL skaters with 300 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (64.1).
  • Erik Gustafsson has 11 points (1G-10A) in last 12 games. His 15 points (3G-12A) this season rank tied for first among Rangers defensemen.
  • Alexis Lafreniere collected his 15th point (8G-7A) of the season on Sunday, giving him three assists in his last three games. Last week, he recorded his 50th career assist. Among players to debut with the Rangers in the past 20 years, he became the sixth to hit the milestone at age 22 or younger. He joined Kaapo Kakko (Feb. 17, 2023), Filip Chytil (April 13, 2022), Derek Stepan (Feb. 11, 2012), Michael Del Zotto (Dec. 17, 2011) and Brandon Dubinsky (March 5, 2009).
  • Jacob Trouba’s 79 blocked shots are the second most in the NHL. He has points in four of his last five games (1G-4A).
  • Nick Bonino ranks first among forwards with 52 blocked shots and since 2021-22, Bonino leads all forwards in blocked shots with 233.
  • Will Cuylle ranks first among rookies in hits with 58.
  • The Rangers have a regular season record of 40-11-6 when Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad score a goal in the same game.

