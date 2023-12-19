Pregame Notes: Rangers at Maple Leafs

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers face the Toronto Maple Leafs for the second time in a week, at Scotiabank Arena (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). The Blueshirts have won three of their last four and six of their last nine games.
- The Blueshirts’ 21 wins are tied for the most in the NHL and their 43 points ranks tied for third in the league. Their .741 point percentage is tied for the highest in the league.
- The Rangers had 20 wins through 28 games, matching the 1993-94 team for the fewest games needed to reach 20 wins in franchise history. New York was the third team in the NHL and first in the Eastern Conference to reach the 20-win mark.
- On the road this year, New York is 11-4-1 for 23 points. The team’s .719 road point percentage ranks second in the NHL.
- New York has allowed one or fewer goals a league-leading 12 times this season.
- The Rangers have the best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 55.3 percent mark and have been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 23 of 29 games. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- The Rangers have the NHL’s third best power play percentage (29.8) and have scored power play goals in four-straight games, nine of their last 11 games and in 22 of 29 games this season. The team’s 28 power play goals this year are tied for the fourth most in the NHL.
- New York has the league’s sixth best penalty kill percentage (85.3) and have had a perfect PK in four of its last six games.
- The Rangers have a league-high 11 comeback wins on the season and six wins when trailing at any point in the third period - tied for the most in the NHL.
- New York’s 10 one-goal wins are tied for the most in the NHL.