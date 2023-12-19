Pregame Notes: Rangers at Maple Leafs

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

On Friday night, Chris Kreider scored two goals to surpass Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281), recorded his 500th career point and became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals.

Kreider became the 12th player to record 500 points with the franchise.

Kreider has 16 goals on the season, tied for the most on New York, and has 18 points in his last 22 games (11G-7A).

Only seven other active players have 100 power-play goals with their current franchise: Alex Ovechkin (300 w/ WSH), Steven Stamkos (200 w/ TBL), Evgeni Malkin (175 w/ PIT), Sidney Crosby (165 w/ PIT), Leon Draisaitl (133 w/ EDM), Anze Kopitar (115 w/ LAK) and David Pastrnak (105 w/ BOS).

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has 11 points (4G-7A) in his last seven games and 42 points (16G-26A) on the season. He has notched a point in 24 of his 29 games this year.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has 25 points (7G-18A) in his past 23 games. Trocheck’s 27 points on the year (8G-19A) and seven multi- point games rank second on the Blueshirts. The team is 7-0-0 when he collects multiple points.

Trocheck is one of five players in the NHL to have both 25 or more points and 40 or more hits. Others: J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson, Filip Forsberg, Rasmus Dahlin.

Among NHL skaters with 400 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (63.6).

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has assists/points in seven of his last eight games (10A) and overall has points in 15 of 19 games this season (3G-18A). In the NHL among defensemen, Fox has the fourth most points per game (1.11).

On Friday, Fox recorded his 43rd multi-assist game of his NHL career and surpassed Reijo Ruotsalainen (42) for sole possession of fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list among defensemen.

Since his rookie season in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best defensemen in the NHL.