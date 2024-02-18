Pregame Notes: Rangers at Islanders 

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers and Islanders play in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Jets and Giants (3:00 PM ET - TV: ABC, ESPN Plus - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). This is the 41st outdoor game in NHL history.
- The Blueshirts are 4-0-0 in outdoor games and can become the first team in NHL history with five wins outdoors.
- Seven Rangers players have skated in an outdoor game before (full list below). If Matt Rempe makes his NHL debut against the Islanders, he would become the first player in NHL history to make his debut in an outdoor game.
- The Rangers have been involved in a one-goal game in three of their four outdoor contests, including a head-to-head meeting with the Islanders at Yankee Stadium in the 2014 Stadium Series.
- New York has wins in six-straight games, tied for the longest streak of the season (Oct. 21-Nov. 2), and points in eight of its last nine games (7-1-1). The Rangers are tied with the 2014-15 Kings for the longest winning streak heading into an outdoor game in NHL history.
- The Blueshirts’ 35 wins are the third most in the NHL and their 73 points rank fifth in the league.
- The Islanders are the only team the Rangers have yet to play this season and the teams have not played since Dec. 22, 2022. The Rangers have earned 135 regular-season wins against the Islanders, their third-most against a non-Original Six opponent behind the Flyers (143) and Penguins (138).
- New York has the NHL’s sixth best power play percentage (25.6) and fifth best in penalty kill percentage (83.6).
- New York has six players (Kreider, Zibanejad, Panarin, Trocheck, Fox, Lafreniere) with 30 or more points and four players (Kreider, Panarin, Trocheck, Zibanejad) with 15-plus goals, tied for the fourth most in the NHL.
- In the last 22 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (27 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (20 pts) have recorded a combined 47 points (21G-26A).
- When allowing three goals or fewer in a game this season, the Rangers have a 32-2-2 record.
- The Rangers’ 54.0 faceoff percentage is the fourth highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- New York has accumulated 134 points from defensemen this season, tied for the third most in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts have 17 comeback wins this season and eight when trailing in the third period, both rank third in the NHL.