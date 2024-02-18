Pregame Notes: Rangers at Islanders 

TAKING IT OUTDOORS

The Rangers will play in their fifth outdoor game when they face the Islanders (4-0-0), becoming one of five teams in the NHL to play in five or more outdoor games (PIT, CHI, BOS, PHI). In those games, they have a 15-8 goal differential.

Peter Laviolette is set to appear in his fifth outdoor NHL game, following the 2010 Winter Classic (w/ PHI), 2012 Winter Classic (w/ PHI), 2020 Winter Classic (w/ NSH) and 2023 Stadium Series (w/ WSH). His five such appearances will tie Joel Quenneville for the most by a head coach.

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has points in six of his last nine games (4G-6A) and 21 points in his last 19 games (8G-13A). He has notched a point in 43 games this year, the second most in the NHL.

Panarin ranks seventh in the NHL in goals (31) and tied for sixth in points (71).

He has reached 30 goals in a season for the fourth time in his career and is the only active undrafted player to accomplish the feat.

His 31 goals are tied for the second most of his career.

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

Igor Shesterkin has 21 win on the season and has earned points in four of his last five starts. Shesterkin has allowed two or fewer goals in 16 of his 21 wins. Shesterkin’s 21 wins rank sixth in the NHL.

Jonathan Quick has won four-straight starts, allowing two or fewer goals in three of them. Quick is the oldest goaltender in franchise history with a three-or-more game winning streak and the second active netminder with a run of that length at age 38 or older, joining Marc-Andre Fleury (7 GP & 3 GP in 2022-23).

Quick holds a 13-4-2 record this season. Among goaltenders with 18 or more starts, he ranks third in goals-against average (2.36) and tied for sixth in save percentage (.917). His 13 wins tie Dave Kerr, Lorn Chabot and Igor Shesterkin for the most wins through 20 career games with the Rangers.

He is one win away from tying Dominik Hasek for 15th most in NHL history (389) and three wins from tying Ryan Miller for the most wins among American-born goaltenders (391).

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox is coming off a four-assist night and has points in seven of his last 10 games (1G-12A). Despite missing 10 games with injury, he ranks tied for seventh among NHL defensemen in points (43).

With his 40th point of the season, he joined Phil Housley (1982-83 to 1992-93), Mark Howe (1979-80 to 1987-88) and Gary Suter (1985-86 to 1992-93) as the fourth U.S.-born defenseman to record at least 40 points in each of his first five seasons. He

Fox recorded his 30th assist of the season on Feb. 9 at Chicago and became the sixth player, second defenseman, in Rangers history to record 30 assists in each of his first five seasons with the franchise, joining Mark Messier (6), Phil Goyette (6), Artemi Panarin (5), Reijo Ruotsalainen (5) and Phil Esposito (5).

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (278) and second in assists (234).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck ranks first in the NHL (min. 700 FO) in faceoff percentage (61.9) and is the only player in the NHL to have 45 or more points, 60 or more hits, and 40 or more blocked shots.

Trocheck has 15 points in his last 18 games (7G-8A).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider has 27 goals this season, has points in eight of his last 12 contests (7G-7A) and 10 of his last 15 games (7G-9A). This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books: