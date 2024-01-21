Pregame Notes: Rangers at Ducks

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has points in five of his last seven games (2G-4A), 12 of his last 14 games (10G-8A) and 17 of his last 20 games (11G-13A).

On Tuesday, Panarin hit the 60-point mark in 43 games, matching his pace in 2019-20. The only Rangers player to hit 60 points faster in the past 40 years is Jaromir Jagr (39 GP in 2005-06). He is the fifth player in the NHL to reach the 60-point plateau this season.

Panarin ranks tied for sixth in the NHL in goals (27) and tied for fifth in points (61).

He has notched a point in 37 of his 45 games this year, the second most games with a point in the NHL this season (MacKinnon leads with 40).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has 14 points (6G-8A) in his last 11 games, 18 points in his last 17 games (8G-10A), and 41 points (13G-28A) in his past 39 games. Since Dec. 30, Trocheck’s 14 points rank tied for ninth in the NHL.

Trocheck’s next assist will be the 300th of his career.

Trocheck’s 11 multi-point games are the second most on the Blueshirts and the team is 9-1-1 when he record multiple points.

In the NHL, Trocheck ranks tied for fifth in primary assists with 23.

Trocheck is one of three players in the NHL to have both 40 or more points and 60 or more hits. Others: J.T. Miller and Filip Forsberg.

Among NHL skaters with 700 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (62.3).

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox has points in three of his last five games (2G-3A) and five of his last eight games (4G-3A).

Fox became the third defenseman in Rangers history to reach the 30-point mark in each of their first five seasons with the club, joining Reijo Ruotsalainen (5 from 1981-82–1985-86) and Barry Beck (5 from 1979-80–1983-84).

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (265) and third in assists (222).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider scored his 136th career road goal on Saturday night, tying Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in Rangers history. Kreider has points in six of his last eight games (2G-4A) and 13 of his last 15 contests (5G-11A).

This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)

Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)

Recorded his 500th career point

Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42) - Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals

Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history

Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

MIKA’S MISSION TO 500 POINTS WITH NYR

Mika Zibanejad has points in three-straight games (1G-3A), five of his past eight games (1G-5A) and 15 of his last 19 games (9G-14A).

Zibanejad (530 GP) sits two points away from 500 with the Blueshirts. He can become the fourth-fastest in Rangers history to notch 500 points with the club behind Mark Messier (406 GP), Brian Leetch (496 GP), and Andy Bathgate (518 GP).