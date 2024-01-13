Pregame Notes: Rangers at Capitals

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers hit the halfway point of the season with game no. 41, against the Washington Capitals in DC (1:00 PM ET - TV: ABC, ESPN Plus - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). Five of the Blueshirts’ next seven games will be played on the road.
- Today begins the Rangers’ seventh back-to-back of the season. In the first half of sets, they are 3-3-0 and in the second half they are 6-0-0.
- Over the past three games, the Rangers have accumulated 132 shots on goal (42 at STL, 42 vs. VAN, 48 at MTL). It marks the first time since Jan. 10-14, 2008 that the team has collected 40-plus shots in three-straight contests. Since Dec. 12, the Blueshirts have the fourth most shots per game in the NHL with a 34.7 clip.
- The Rangers have the NHL’s fifth most wins (26), sixth most points (54) and sixth highest points percentage (.692). On the road this season, New York is 13-6-2 and ranks tied for third in road wins.
- Following a loss this season, the Rangers are 10-3-0.
- In the last eight games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (14 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (13 pts) have recorded a combined 27 points (13G-14A).
- The Blueshirts have scored at least one power play goal in three of their last four games and 12 of their last 15 games. New York has the NHL’s best power play percentage (30.1) and the fourth most power play goals in the league (37).
- The Rangers’ 54.2 faceoff percentage is the third highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- New York has accumulated 98 points from defensemen this season, tied for the sixth most in the NHL.
- When scoring four-plus goals, the Blueshirts are 16-0-1 and 18-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals in a game.