Pregame Notes: Rangers at Capitals

NYR2324_Matchup_11324_DL
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers hit the halfway point of the season with game no. 41, against the Washington Capitals in DC (1:00 PM ET - TV: ABC, ESPN Plus - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). Five of the Blueshirts’ next seven games will be played on the road.
  • Today begins the Rangers’ seventh back-to-back of the season. In the first half of sets, they are 3-3-0 and in the second half they are 6-0-0.
  • Over the past three games, the Rangers have accumulated 132 shots on goal (42 at STL, 42 vs. VAN, 48 at MTL). It marks the first time since Jan. 10-14, 2008 that the team has collected 40-plus shots in three-straight contests. Since Dec. 12, the Blueshirts have the fourth most shots per game in the NHL with a 34.7 clip.
  • The Rangers have the NHL’s fifth most wins (26), sixth most points (54) and sixth highest points percentage (.692). On the road this season, New York is 13-6-2 and ranks tied for third in road wins.
  • Following a loss this season, the Rangers are 10-3-0.
  • In the last eight games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (14 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (13 pts) have recorded a combined 27 points (13G-14A).
  • The Blueshirts have scored at least one power play goal in three of their last four games and 12 of their last 15 games. New York has the NHL’s best power play percentage (30.1) and the fourth most power play goals in the league (37).
  • The Rangers’ 54.2 faceoff percentage is the third highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
  • New York has accumulated 98 points from defensemen this season, tied for the sixth most in the NHL.
  • When scoring four-plus goals, the Blueshirts are 16-0-1 and 18-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals in a game.

RANGERS AND CAPITALS CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers defenseman Erik Gustafsson played in 61 games for the Capitals in 2022-23, recording seven goals and 31 assists for 38 points and a plus-9 rating.
  • Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette coached the Capitals from 2020-21 to 2022-23, making the playoffs in two of three seasons.
  • Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren is the brother of Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren
  • Capitals forward Sonny Milano was born in Massapequa, NY
  • Rangers associate coach Phil Housley played parts of two seasons for the Capitals (1996-97 – 1997-98).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has 12 points (5G-7A) in his last six games, 16 points in his last 12 games (7G-9A), and 39 points (12G-27A) in his past 34 games. Since Dec. 30, Trocheck’s 12 points rank tied for third in the NHL and since Nov. 7, his 35 points (12G-24A) rank 13th in the league.

Trocheck’s 11 multi-point games are the second most on the Blueshirts and the team is 9-1-1 when he record multiple points.

In the NHL, Trocheck ranks fifth in primary assists with 22.

Trocheck is one of three players in the NHL to have both 40 or more points and 50 or more hits. Others: J.T. Miller and Filip Forsberg.

Among NHL skaters with 600 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (61.8).

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has points in nine-straight games (9G-6A), 14 of his last 15 games (10G-11A) and in 19 of his last 22 games (16G-16A). Panarin ranks among the NHL’s best in a multitude of categories.

He has notched a point in 34 of his 40 games this year, tied for the second most games with a point in the NHL this season (MacKinnon lead with 35).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider has points in nine of his last 11 games (4G-8A) and has 14 points (6G-8A) in his last 14 games. This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)
  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)
  • Recorded his 500th career point
  • Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42) - Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals
  • Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history
  • Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

MIKA MADNESS

Mika Zibanejad has points in 12 of his last 14 games (8G-11A) and has points in 20 of his last 23 contests (12G-17A). Since November 22, he has been one of the leading scorers in the NHL.

SLAP SHOTS

  • Jacob Trouba’s 124 blocked shots are the most in the NHL. Trouba is the only player in the NHL to have 95+ blocked shots and 95+ hits.
  • Alexis Lafreniere has points in five of his last seven games (1G-6A) and in seven of his last 10 contests (2G-7A).
  • Nick Bonino ranks first among forwards with 68 blocked shots and since 2021-22, Bonino leads all forwards in blocked shots with 249. Bonino is one assist away from 200 in his career.
  • Will Cuylle ranks first among rookies in hits with 103.
  • The Rangers have a regular season record of 42-11-6 when Kreider and Zibanejad score a goal in the same game.

