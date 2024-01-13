Pregame Notes: Rangers at Capitals

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has 12 points (5G-7A) in his last six games, 16 points in his last 12 games (7G-9A), and 39 points (12G-27A) in his past 34 games. Since Dec. 30, Trocheck’s 12 points rank tied for third in the NHL and since Nov. 7, his 35 points (12G-24A) rank 13th in the league.

Trocheck’s 11 multi-point games are the second most on the Blueshirts and the team is 9-1-1 when he record multiple points.

In the NHL, Trocheck ranks fifth in primary assists with 22.

Trocheck is one of three players in the NHL to have both 40 or more points and 50 or more hits. Others: J.T. Miller and Filip Forsberg.

Among NHL skaters with 600 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (61.8).

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has points in nine-straight games (9G-6A), 14 of his last 15 games (10G-11A) and in 19 of his last 22 games (16G-16A). Panarin ranks among the NHL’s best in a multitude of categories.

He has notched a point in 34 of his 40 games this year, tied for the second most games with a point in the NHL this season (MacKinnon lead with 35).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider has points in nine of his last 11 games (4G-8A) and has 14 points (6G-8A) in his last 14 games. This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)

Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)

Recorded his 500th career point

Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42) - Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals

Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history

Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

MIKA MADNESS

Mika Zibanejad has points in 12 of his last 14 games (8G-11A) and has points in 20 of his last 23 contests (12G-17A). Since November 22, he has been one of the leading scorers in the NHL.