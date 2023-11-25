Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Bruins

SATURDAY SUCCESS - New York has 15 wins in 19 or fewer games for the first time in franchise history, wins in seven of its last eight games and points in 14 of its last 15 games (13-1-1). The Rangers’ 15 wins are the most in the NHL. At home, the Blueshirts are now 6-1-0.
CORNUCOPIA OF GOALS - The Blueshirts posted a season-high seven goals in the win, their most since March 19, 2023 against Nashville (7).
COMING OUT FIRING - New York improved to 12-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game, the most such wins in the league, and have opened the scoring in 12 of its past 13 games.
- Chris Kreider recorded three points (2G-1A), including a power play and shorthanded goal in the same game for the fourth time in his career. He sits one power play goal from 100 in his career. Since 2021-22, his nine shorthanded goals are the most in the NHL while his 41 power play goals are the second most.
- Artemi Panarin registered his 11th multi-point game of the year (1G-1A), giving him the most in the NHL. Panarin collected his 193rd career multi-point outing. Among players to make their debut after 1993-94, the only other undrafted skater to record as many multi-point games is Martin St. Louis (275). Panarin has points in 16 of 19 games this year.
- Vincent Trocheck collected two points (2A), giving him points in seven of his past nine games (4G-8A).
- Jonathan Quick improved to 6-0-1 and is the second Rangers netminder to begin his tenure by earning a point in his first seven decisions, joining Eddie Mio in 1981-82 (5-0-2 in 7 GP). He is the only goalie in the NHL with seven starts with no regulation losses.
- Jimmy Vesey notched his second multi-point game in his last five outings.
- Nick Bonino scored his first goal as a member of the Rangers. It is the seventh different franchise that he has collected a goal for (NYR, PIT, SJS, MIN, NSH, ANA, VAN).
- Tyler Pitlick also scored his first goal with the Blueshirts, giving the team 17 unique goal scorers this season.