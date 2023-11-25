Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Bruins

SATURDAY SUCCESS - New York has 15 wins in 19 or fewer games for the first time in franchise history, wins in seven of its last eight games and points in 14 of its last 15 games (13-1-1). The Rangers’ 15 wins are the most in the NHL. At home, the Blueshirts are now 6-1-0.

CORNUCOPIA OF GOALS - The Blueshirts posted a season-high seven goals in the win, their most since March 19, 2023 against Nashville (7).

COMING OUT FIRING - New York improved to 12-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game, the most such wins in the league, and have opened the scoring in 12 of its past 13 games.