Postgame Notes: Rangers at Sabres

GOOD START - The Rangers opened up the season with a 5-1 win, the fourth time in team history the Blueshirts have won a season opener by four or more goals (1983-84, 1964-65, 1961-62).
- Igor Shesterkin earned his 100th career win in his 159th game. No goaltender has recorded 100 wins as a Ranger – debuting with the club or at any point in their career – in fewer than 187 games. Shesterkin becomes the seventh goalie in NHL history to record 100 career wins in fewer than 160 appearances: Bill Durnan, Michel Larocque, Frank Brimsek, Bob Froese, Chris Osgood and Tiny Thompson.
- Chris Kreider scored twice on special teams (PPG and SHG) and added an assist. His eight shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL and his 35 power play goals in that span are tied for the second most. Kreider became the sixth player on record to score a PPG and SHG in a season opener, joining teammate Mika Zibanejad (Oct. 11, 2022 w/ NYR), Alex Ovechkin (Oct. 13, 2021 w/ WSH), Matt Cooke (Oct. 6, 2011 w/ PIT), Adam Graves (Oct. 5, 1996 w/ NYR) and George Armstrong (Oct. 10, 1962 w/ TOR).
- Adam Fox notched his 200th career assist in his 286th game. He is the sixth fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach the feat and second fastest Rangers d-man (Brian Leetch - 264 GP).
- Mika Zibanejad recorded three assists for his 12th career three-assist game. His 14 points (5G-9A) in openers with the Rangers are the most in franchise history.
- Artemi Panarin tallied a goal and an assist. Panarin’s 100 multi-point games since 2019-20 are the sixth most in the NHL in that span.
- Nick Bonino, Blake Wheeler, Erik Gustafsson, and Tyler Pitlick made their Rangers debut in the win.
- Peter Laviolette earned his first win as head coach of the Rangers. In his career as head coach in openers, Laviolette is now 12-6-2 in 20 games.
- Alexis Lafreniere opened the scoring for the Rangers. He became the second No. 1 pick to score a goal in a season-opening game for the Rangers following Rick Nash (Oct. 9, 2014; No. 1 in 2002). OUT IN FRONT OF IT - New York blocked 23 shots in the win. Last season, the team blocked 23 or more shots in four contests.
200TH GAME VS. BUF - Tonight was the 200th regular season matchup between the Rangers and Sabres. The Blueshirts lead the all-time series 88-79-25-8. New York is currently riding a 14-game point streak against the Sabres (11-0-3) and are 14-2-3 in its last 19 contests against them.
ROADS OPEN - New York opened up on the road for 67th time in franchise history, the most among NHL franchises (CHI - 52).