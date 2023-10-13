Postgame Notes: Rangers at Sabres

GOOD START - The Rangers opened up the season with a 5-1 win, the fourth time in team history the Blueshirts have won a season opener by four or more goals (1983-84, 1964-65, 1961-62).

Igor Shesterkin earned his 100th career win in his 159th game. No goaltender has recorded 100 wins as a Ranger – debuting with the club or at any point in their career – in fewer than 187 games. Shesterkin becomes the seventh goalie in NHL history to record 100 career wins in fewer than 160 appearances: Bill Durnan, Michel Larocque, Frank Brimsek, Bob Froese, Chris Osgood and Tiny Thompson.

Chris Kreider scored twice on special teams (PPG and SHG) and added an assist. His eight shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL and his 35 power play goals in that span are tied for the second most. Kreider became the sixth player on record to score a PPG and SHG in a season opener, joining teammate Mika Zibanejad (Oct. 11, 2022 w/ NYR), Alex Ovechkin (Oct. 13, 2021 w/ WSH), Matt Cooke (Oct. 6, 2011 w/ PIT), Adam Graves (Oct. 5, 1996 w/ NYR) and George Armstrong (Oct. 10, 1962 w/ TOR).

Adam Fox notched his 200th career assist in his 286th game. He is the sixth fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach the feat and second fastest Rangers d-man (Brian Leetch - 264 GP).

Mika Zibanejad recorded three assists for his 12th career three-assist game. His 14 points (5G-9A) in openers with the Rangers are the most in franchise history.

Artemi Panarin tallied a goal and an assist. Panarin’s 100 multi-point games since 2019-20 are the sixth most in the NHL in that span.

Nick Bonino, Blake Wheeler, Erik Gustafsson, and Tyler Pitlick made their Rangers debut in the win.

Peter Laviolette earned his first win as head coach of the Rangers. In his career as head coach in openers, Laviolette is now 12-6-2 in 20 games.

Alexis Lafreniere opened the scoring for the Rangers. He became the second No. 1 pick to score a goal in a season-opening game for the Rangers following Rick Nash (Oct. 9, 2014; No. 1 in 2002). OUT IN FRONT OF IT - New York blocked 23 shots in the win. Last season, the team blocked 23 or more shots in four contests.

200TH GAME VS. BUF - Tonight was the 200th regular season matchup between the Rangers and Sabres. The Blueshirts lead the all-time series 88-79-25-8. New York is currently riding a 14-game point streak against the Sabres (11-0-3) and are 14-2-3 in its last 19 contests against them.

ROADS OPEN - New York opened up on the road for 67th time in franchise history, the most among NHL franchises (CHI - 52).