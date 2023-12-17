Postgame Notes: Rangers at Bruins

231216-Postgame
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

ROAD WARRIORS - The Blueshirts improved to 11-4-1 on the road for 23 points, tied for the NHL lead in road wins and points. The Rangers have won six of their last nine games.

IT’S A POWER PLAY GOAL - New York tied the game in the third period with a power play goal. The Rangers have scored power play goals in four-straight games, nine of their last 11 games and in 22 of 29 games this season. The Blueshirts’ 28 PPGs this season rank tied for second in the NHL.

COMEBACK COMPLETED - The Rangers earned their league-high 11th comeback victory of the season and sixth win when trailing at any point in the third period. In addition, the Rangers won their third game when trailing after two periods this season.

SECOND HALF OF B2B - New York improved to 4-0-0 in the second half of back-to-back games this season.

  • Vincent Trocheck scored the tying goal with less than 10 minutes to go in the third period and then tabbed his third career overtime winner (Tonight, Mar. 7, 2020 at NYI, Nov. 3, 2016 vs. NJD). Trocheck has 25 points (7G-18A) in his past 23 games and the Rangers are now 7-0-0 when he collects multiple points.
  • Mika Zibanejad assisted on Trocheck’s third period goal and now has points in 12 of his last 13 contests (7G-9A).
  • Artemi Panarin collected an assist, giving him 11 points (4G-7A) in his last seven games. Panarin’s 42 points rank second in the NHL while his 26 assists rank eighth in the league.
  • Adam Fox’s assist gives him has assists/points in seven of his last eight games (10A) and overall points in 15 of 19 games this season (3G-18A).
  • Igor Shesterkin tallied his 11th win of the season, allowing one goal on 23 shots. Since 2021-22, Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals on 43 occasions, the most in the NHL in that span.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

Recap: Rangers at Bruins 12.16.23

