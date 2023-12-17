Postgame Notes: Rangers at Bruins

ROAD WARRIORS - The Blueshirts improved to 11-4-1 on the road for 23 points, tied for the NHL lead in road wins and points. The Rangers have won six of their last nine games.

IT’S A POWER PLAY GOAL - New York tied the game in the third period with a power play goal. The Rangers have scored power play goals in four-straight games, nine of their last 11 games and in 22 of 29 games this season. The Blueshirts’ 28 PPGs this season rank tied for second in the NHL.

COMEBACK COMPLETED - The Rangers earned their league-high 11th comeback victory of the season and sixth win when trailing at any point in the third period. In addition, the Rangers won their third game when trailing after two periods this season.

SECOND HALF OF B2B - New York improved to 4-0-0 in the second half of back-to-back games this season.