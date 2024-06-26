Glen Sather Announces Retirement

After an illustrious Hall of Fame career that spanned six decades in hockey as a player, head coach, and front office executive, Glen Sather, Senior Advisor to the Owner and Alternate Governor, announced today that he is retiring from his position with the Rangers and professional hockey.

“Having the opportunity to be associated with the National Hockey League, and specifically the New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers, has been one of the great privileges of my life,” Sather said. “I want to thank Jim Dolan for giving me the chance to work for the Rangers 24 years ago and for his consistent guidance and friendship. I want to thank everyone in the Rangers organization for their dedication and pursuit of excellence throughout the years, as well as the family atmosphere they helped create. I would also like to thank the great Rangers fans for their passion and loyalty. This experience is something I will always treasure.”

“From the time he joined the Rangers organization 24 years ago, Glen Sather has been the consummate professional,” said James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. “I am thankful for the friendship that Glen and I have had over these many years and for the success he helped bring the Rangers franchise during his tenure. Glen, Ann, and his family will always be a part of the Rangers and Madison Square Garden family, and I wish them all the best in the years ahead.”

“I would like to congratulate Glen on his tremendous career,” said Chris Drury, Rangers President and General Manager. “I will forever be grateful to Glen for giving me the opportunity to play for the Rangers, and I was so fortunate to lean on him for guidance as I began my own career in the front office. I wish Glen – along with Ann and the entire Sather family – best of luck in the next chapter of their lives.”

Over nearly half a century as a front office executive in the NHL, Sather illustrated why he is one of the great architects in the history of hockey management. Sather, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1997, won five Stanley Cups as a general manager, and he was also the head coach of his team for four of those five Stanley Cup Championships. Sather is one of only two people in hockey history who won at least four Stanley Cups as both a head coach and a general manager (along with Punch Imlach). At the time when Sather’s tenure as a general manager ended in July of 2015, he held the NHL record for career regular season games (2,700) and career regular season wins (1,319) by a general manager.

Sather joined the Rangers organization on June 1, 2000, when he was named President and General Manager. He served as Rangers President for his first 19 years in the organization (2000-01 – 2018-19) and was the team’s General Manager for the first 14 seasons of his tenure with the Blueshirts (2000-01 – 2014-15). Over the 14 seasons that Sather was Rangers General Manager, he earned more wins (556) and held the position for more games (1,114) than any general manager in franchise history.

Sather oversaw one of the most successful eras in franchise history. Over a 12-season span from 2005-06 – 2016-17, the Rangers were one of four NHL teams that reached the playoffs 11 times and were the only NHL team that was not mathematically eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs prior to the start of a regular season game during the stretch. New York played in more playoff games than any NHL team over a six-year stretch from 2011-12 – 2016-17 (93) and was the only NHL team that won at least one playoff series in five of those six seasons. In Sather’s final year as General Manager in 2014-15, the team he assembled earned 53 wins and 113 points – establishing single-season franchise records at the time – and captured the Presidents’ Trophy for the third time in franchise history.

Sather held the role of Senior Advisor to the Owner and Alternate Governor for the final five years of his tenure with the Rangers. During those five years, the Blueshirts advanced to the Eastern Conference Final twice in a three-season span and won the Presidents’ Trophy for having the NHL’s best regular season record in 2023-24. Sather also served as Rangers Head Coach during his tenure with the organization, holding the role from January 30, 2003 to February 25, 2004.

During his time with the Oilers organization, Sather led Edmonton to five Stanley Cup Championships in a seven-year span (1983-84, 1984-85, 1986-87, 1987-88, 1989-90). As both the Oilers’ Head Coach and General Manager from November 22, 1980 through the conclusion of the 1988-89 season, Edmonton posted a 414-202-86 record in 702 regular season games and had the most wins in the NHL over the span. While Sather oversaw the Oilers as the team’s General Manager, Edmonton captured two Presidents’ Trophies, six division titles, and six conference championships. In Stanley Cup Playoff action as Edmonton’s General Manager, Sather’s teams compiled a 133-82 record in 215 games.

Sather served as a head coach in 932 NHL regular season games with the Oilers and Rangers, compiling a record of 497-307-121-7. In 126 Stanley Cup playoff games, Sather posted a record of 89-37, and his .706 winning percentage in the playoffs is the best by any head coach in NHL history. The recipient of the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s Coach of the Year in 1985-86, Sather immediately joined the coaching ranks upon his retirement as a player following the 1976-77 season, as he led the Oilers to 12 straight WHA and NHL playoff appearances, four Stanley Cup Championships, and five Stanley Cup Finals appearances between 1977 and 1989. Sather added the title of General Manager in June of 1980 and held the role for 20 seasons (1980-81 – 1999-00).

Sather’s management experience and success also carried over to the international arena. He served as Team Canada’s General Manager and Coach for the 1996 World Cup of Hockey. In addition, Sather guided Team Canada’s 1994 Canada Cup Championship, and he was the General Manager of the gold medal-winning team in the 1994 World Hockey Championship.

During his playing career, Sather spent parts of 10 seasons in the NHL with the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadiens, and Minnesota North Stars. In 658 regular season games, the left winger tallied 80 goals and 113 assists for 193 points, along with 724 penalty minutes. As a member of the Rangers, Sather appeared in 186 regular season games over parts of four seasons (1970-71 – 1973-74), recording 18 goals and 24 assists for 42 points, along with 193 penalty minutes. In addition, he was a member of the 1971-72 Rangers club which advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.