Excitement Building for Rangers' 2024 NHL Stadium Series 

“We couldn't be more excited about having this great celebration of hockey in the New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia area,” Bettman said. “When you think about how much hockey means to this area and the number of people who are involved in the game at all levels, there’s no better place to fill this magnificent 80,000 seat stadium twice in less than 24 hours. It's going to be a great weekend.”

The last time the Rangers played in an outdoor event was on Jan. 1, 2018, in the Winter Classic against the Buffalo Sabres. The game took place at Citi Field, where the Rangers rose victorious by a score of 3-2. Jimmy Vesey, Mika Zibanejad, and Chris Kreider were the only players on the current Rangers roster who were part of that outdoor game experience, although Kreider did not play due to injury.

“[The players] circled the calendar right away for this game,” Drury said of participating in the 2024 Stadium Series. “It’s such a great venue. Our players have responded in these games and are excited to be a part of it. I know our fans are as well.”

While there’s plenty of regular season hockey to be played between now and Feb. 18, Wednesday’s teaser boosted the anticipation for the Stadium Series and affirmed the novelty of the experience to unfold in just a few months.

