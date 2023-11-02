Excitement Building for Rangers' 2024 NHL Stadium Series 

The stage is set.
The turf at MetLife Stadium underwent an alteration on Wednesday morning. The field featured a preview of the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series that will take place in February, where the Rangers take on the rival New York Islanders.
Makeshift boards with decals of the Rangers-Islanders matchup - plus the Devils-Flyers matchup, which will take place the night before - outlined the shape of the rink, with two hockey goals stationed at the 20-yard line to emulate the eventual set up that will debut mid-February.
Following the first look at the 82,500-capacity stadium, which is located in East Rutherford, N.J. and is home to both the New York Giants and New York Jets, a press conference at the suite level followed. It featured a panel that included Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury, alongside representatives from each club, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, NHLPA President Marty Walsh and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.