Rangers Agree to Terms with Vladislav Gavrikov

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov on a seven-year contract.

Gavrikov, 29, recorded five goals and 25 assists for 30 points in a career-high 82 games for the Los Angeles Kings in 2024-25. Among Kings last season, he ranked first in blocked shots (140), second in plus/minus (+26), and second in time on ice per game (23:05). Among NHL defensemen, he ranked third in shorthanded time on ice (269:44) and his plus/minus ranked 12th. In 2024-25, Gavrikov notched personal milestones including his 400th career NHL game on Jan. 27 vs. Detroit and notching his 100th career assist on Mar. 9 vs. Vegas.

The 6-3, 220-pound defenseman has compiled 29 goals and 106 assists for 135 points in 435 career NHL games between the Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets. In each of the past four seasons, Gavrikov has recorded 100 or more blocked shots and averaged 2:30 or more shorthanded per game. Over the course of the last two seasons, the Kings have posted the second-best penalty kill percentage in the NHL (83.1). In 2021-22, with Columbus, Gavrikov notched career highs in assists (28), points (33) and hits (124).

Internationally, the Yaroslav, Russia native won an Olympic gold medal with the Olympic Athletes of Russia in 2018. He has also appeared in six IIHF tournaments, including four IIHF Men's World Championships (2021, 2019 - bronze, 2018, 2017 - bronze), one IIHF World Junior Championship (2015 - silver) and one IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship (2013).

Gavrikov was originally drafted by the Blue Jackets in the sixth round, 159th overall, of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.