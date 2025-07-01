Rangers Agree to Terms with Vladislav Gavrikov

IMG_1585
By New York Rangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov on a seven-year contract.

Gavrikov, 29, recorded five goals and 25 assists for 30 points in a career-high 82 games for the Los Angeles Kings in 2024-25. Among Kings last season, he ranked first in blocked shots (140), second in plus/minus (+26), and second in time on ice per game (23:05). Among NHL defensemen, he ranked third in shorthanded time on ice (269:44) and his plus/minus ranked 12th. In 2024-25, Gavrikov notched personal milestones including his 400th career NHL game on Jan. 27 vs. Detroit and notching his 100th career assist on Mar. 9 vs. Vegas.

The 6-3, 220-pound defenseman has compiled 29 goals and 106 assists for 135 points in 435 career NHL games between the Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets. In each of the past four seasons, Gavrikov has recorded 100 or more blocked shots and averaged 2:30 or more shorthanded per game. Over the course of the last two seasons, the Kings have posted the second-best penalty kill percentage in the NHL (83.1). In 2021-22, with Columbus, Gavrikov notched career highs in assists (28), points (33) and hits (124).

Internationally, the Yaroslav, Russia native won an Olympic gold medal with the Olympic Athletes of Russia in 2018. He has also appeared in six IIHF tournaments, including four IIHF Men's World Championships (2021, 2019 - bronze, 2018, 2017 - bronze), one IIHF World Junior Championship (2015 - silver) and one IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship (2013).

Gavrikov was originally drafted by the Blue Jackets in the sixth round, 159th overall, of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

Rangers Acquire Scott Morrow, First-Round Pick and Second-Round Pick in Exchange for K’Andre Miller

Nick Fotiu – From the Blue Seats to the Blueshirts

Walt Tkaczuk – The Rangers’ Reliable Center

2025 New York Rangers Preseason Schedule

Rangers Agree to Terms with Adam Edstrom

Jaromir Jagr – Record-Setting Ranger

Rangers Agree to Terms with Matthew Robertson

Rangers Agree to Terms with Matt Rempe

Two Rangers Legends and Two Major Individual Awards

Rangers Acquire Carey Terrance and a Third-Round Pick in Exchange for Chris Kreider and a Fourth-Round Pick

Rangers Announce Coaching Staff Additions

How A Providence Red Turned into a Blueshirts Legend

The Beginning of the Blueshirts

Rangers Agree to Terms with Juuso Parssinen

Mike Sullivan Named Rangers Head Coach

Chris Drury Agrees to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Rangers Announce Coaching Changes

Rangers vs. Lightning: Postgame Notes