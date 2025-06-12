Rangers Acquire Carey Terrance and a Third-Round Pick in Exchange for Chris Kreider and a Fourth-Round Pick

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired forward Carey Terrance and a third-round pick (originally Toronto’s) in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Chris Kreider and a fourth-round pick (originally Anaheim’s) in the 2025 NHL Draft.

"We want to thank Chris Kreider for all of his contributions to the Rangers organization over his stellar career," Drury said. "Chris has been an integral part of some of the most iconic moments in Rangers history, including setting multiple franchise records and helping the team advance to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final. His leadership on the ice and tireless efforts in the community - which he was recognized for as the inaugural recipient of the Rod Gilbert "Mr. Ranger" Award - only add to his distinguished Rangers legacy. Chris will always be a Ranger and we wish him and his family all the best.”

Terrance, 20, captained the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this past season, registering 20 goals and 19 assists for 39 points in 45 games. In 230 games across four seasons with Erie, the 6-1, 187 pound forward has accumulated 89 goals and 73 assists for 162 points in 230 games.

The Akwesasne, New York native posted 29 goals and 23 assists for 52 points in 56 games during the 2023-24 season and a career-high 30 goals, along with 17 assists for 47 points in 67 games in 2022-23. In both years, Terrance led the Otters in goals. During the 2023-24 season, Terrance’s point total ranked tied for fourth on the team and in 2022-23, his 47 points led the club.

Terrance has represented the United States at multiple international tournaments, including helping the U.S. win back-to-back gold medals at the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Championships, and gold at the 2023 U-18 World Championship.

Terrance was originally selected by the Ducks in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.