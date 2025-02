Tkachuk spoke about finally playing competitively on the same team with his brother, Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk at 4 Nations. He also laughed it up about his father Keith Tkachuk 's emotional reaction to the Panthers winning the Stanley Cup last season.

Fallon, a regular at Rangers games, also asked Tkachuk about the upcoming Olympics in 2026, where NHL players will participate once again for the first time in over a decade.

"Next time I see you, you'll have gold around your neck," Fallon said.

"I hope so," Tkachuk replied.