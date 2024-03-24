Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals shut out Jets

Ovechkin has eight goals during a five-game goal streak, and 848 in his NHL career.

John Carlson also scored for the Capitals (35-26-9), who won for the fifth time in six games and moved into the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the Detroit Red Wings.

Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves for the Jets (44-22-5), who lost the last three games of a five-game road trip, including 6-3 at the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Lindgren kept it 0-0 with a save on Kyle Connor’s one-timer from the slot during a power play at 11:31 of the second period.

John Carlson gave Washington a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 1:21 of the third, one-timing Max Pacioretty’s feed from the high slot past Hellebuyck.

Ovechkin made it 2-0 at 3:36, shooting a loose puck between Hellebuyck’s pads after a face-off in the right circle. It was his 25th goal of the season.

Ovechkin increased the lead to 3-0 at 12:00, controlling a pass from Dylan Strome with his skate on the rush and deking Hellebuyck before sliding the puck past the Winnipeg goalie.

Capitals forward Sonny Milano left the game midway through the first period because of an upper-body injury.