Jets at Canucks projected lineups

JETS (22-26-8) at CANUCKS (18-33-6)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Logan Stanley -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Ville Heinola -- Luke Schenn

Eric Comrie

Domenic DiVincentiis

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Kale Clague, Connor Hellebuyck

Injured: Josh Morrissey (upper body), Nino Niederreiter (undisclosed), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee)

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk

Drew O’Connor -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Liam Ohgren -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- David Kampf -- Linus Karlsson

Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Nikita Tolopilo

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Max Sasson, Aatu Raty, P.O Joseph

Injured: Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Hellebuyck will not play after the goalie helped lead Team USA to an Olympic gold medal. ... Connor will play; the forward who also represented Team USA but did not play in the gold medal game. ... Morrissey will not play after being injured playing for Team Canada; the defenseman is not on the Jets' three-game road trip. ... Pionk is week to week after being reinjured in practice; he had been out since Jan. 13 because of a lower-body injury. ... Niederreiter, a forward, is also week to week with an injury he was playing through before joining Team Switzerland at the Olympics. … Fleury remains day to day; the defenseman has missed 15 games. ... Heinola will make his season debut. … Buium will wear a full-face shield in his return after missing five games with a facial fracture. ... Rossi will return after missing 18 games with a lower-body injury. … Boeser is back after missing five games in concussion protocol. … Hoglander returns after missing four games with a lower-body injury. … Chytil could miss the rest of the season after being hit in the face by a puck during practice Friday.