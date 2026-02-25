Jets at Canucks projected lineups

JETS (22-26-8) at CANUCKS (18-33-6)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Vladislav Namestnikov
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson
Logan Stanley -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Ville Heinola -- Luke Schenn
Eric Comrie
Domenic DiVincentiis
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Kale Clague, Connor Hellebuyck
Injured: Josh Morrissey (upper body), Nino Niederreiter (undisclosed), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee)
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Jake DeBrusk
Drew O’Connor -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser
Liam Ohgren -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- David Kampf -- Linus Karlsson
Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Nikita Tolopilo
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Max Sasson, Aatu Raty, P.O Joseph
Injured: Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Hellebuyck will not play after the goalie helped lead Team USA to an Olympic gold medal. ... Connor will play; the forward who also represented Team USA but did not play in the gold medal game. ... Morrissey will not play after being injured playing for Team Canada; the defenseman is not on the Jets' three-game road trip. ... Pionk is week to week after being reinjured in practice; he had been out since Jan. 13 because of a lower-body injury. ... Niederreiter, a forward, is also week to week with an injury he was playing through before joining Team Switzerland at the Olympics. … Fleury remains day to day; the defenseman has missed 15 games. ... Heinola will make his season debut. … Buium will wear a full-face shield in his return after missing five games with a facial fracture. ... Rossi will return after missing 18 games with a lower-body injury. … Boeser is back after missing five games in concussion protocol. … Hoglander returns after missing four games with a lower-body injury. … Chytil could miss the rest of the season after being hit in the face by a puck during practice Friday.