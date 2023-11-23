TAMPA -- Adam Lowry scored at 1:39 of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Wednesday.
Lowry, Jets defeat Lightning in OT for 4th win in row
Scores at 1:39, ends Tampa Bay’s 3-game winning streak
Lowry scored from the low slot off a pass from Neal Pionk after Vladislav Namestnikov was able to keep the puck in the zone by fighting off two Lightning defenders.
"It starts in the [defensive] zone, we had some good patience," Lowry said. "We were able to force a turnover on a bobbled puck and we took off. Unbelievable pass by Neal and I just tried my best not to miss. ‘Vladdy’ does so many little things and brings so much value to the line. His patience in traffic ... it was a great play by him."
Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the goal came as the result of multiple mistakes.
"There were endless breakdowns," Cooper said. "We didn't take the puck out, we turned it over and then we duplicated on the backcheck."
Josh Morrissey had a goal and an assist for the Jets (11-5-2), who have won four straight and seven of their past eight. Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves.
"That game had a little bit of everything," Winnipeg associate coach Scott Arniel said. "Both teams had momentum for stretches. Whether it was six or seven minutes where we were dominant and then they would take over for a while.
"[Hellebuyck] made some great stops for us. I've seen him make a lot of those. Sometimes we take him for granted because he does that on a regular basis."
Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning (9-6-5), who are 3-0-1 in their past four. Jonas Johansson made 29 saves.
"We didn't lean on them [later in the game] like I thought we could," Cooper said. "I think we had four shots on goal in the third period. And we made those blunders in overtime. It just got away from us at the end. We played this game a little on our heels and not on our toes in the third period. Eventually it cost us."
Morrissey put Winnipeg ahead 1-0 at 5:29 of the first period with a put-back from the left circle off a shot from Dylan DeMelo.
"It's always a tough game in this building, I thought we did a good job of getting the lead," Morrissey said. "There were some chances either way, but we didn't break and it was a huge two points."
Mark Scheifele extended the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 13:06, a redirection of a shot by Morrissey.
Stamkos made it 2-1 with a power-play goal at 18:06, a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Nikita Kucherov.
"I think we had a good effort, we played a good team tonight, but I think we put up a good fight," Johansson said. "It felt like it could’ve gone any way, so we've got to regroup, recharge and get back on the road."
Point tied it 2-2 at 6:13 of the second period with a shot from the low slot that scored on the short side.
"It felt like a winnable game for our group here," said Stamkos, the Lightning captain. "We had some changes, but maybe falling victim to some untimely plays here. It's points in four straight games, but it's a little sour right now because I thought we should've gotten two points."
NOTES: Winnipeg is 8-1-1 when scoring first. ... Stamkos has scored in three straight games. His 198th power-play goal is second in the NHL among active players (Alex Ovechkin, 300). ... Morrissey has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his past four games.