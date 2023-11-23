Lowry, Jets defeat Lightning in OT for 4th win in row

Lowry scored from the low slot off a pass from Neal Pionk after Vladislav Namestnikov was able to keep the puck in the zone by fighting off two Lightning defenders.

"It starts in the [defensive] zone, we had some good patience," Lowry said. "We were able to force a turnover on a bobbled puck and we took off. Unbelievable pass by Neal and I just tried my best not to miss. ‘Vladdy’ does so many little things and brings so much value to the line. His patience in traffic ... it was a great play by him."

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the goal came as the result of multiple mistakes.

"There were endless breakdowns," Cooper said. "We didn't take the puck out, we turned it over and then we duplicated on the backcheck."