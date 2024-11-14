Jets at Lightning projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
JETS (15-1-0) at LIGHTNING (7-6-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola

Injured: Logan Stanley (mid-body)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Nick Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Gage Goncalves -- Conor Geekie

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson

Injured: Brayden Point (lower body)

Status report

Heinola, a defenseman, is taking part in full skates wearing a regular jersey. ... The Lightning will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, coach Jon Cooper said. ... Point remains day to day and will miss his third straight game; the forward did not practice Wednesday and skated on his own Thursday.

