Jets at Lightning projected lineups
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola
Injured: Logan Stanley (mid-body)
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Nick Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont
Gage Goncalves -- Conor Geekie
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson
Injured: Brayden Point (lower body)
Status report
Heinola, a defenseman, is taking part in full skates wearing a regular jersey. ... The Lightning will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, coach Jon Cooper said. ... Point remains day to day and will miss his third straight game; the forward did not practice Wednesday and skated on his own Thursday.