Vilardi scores twice, Jets edge Blues in shootout for 9th straight win

Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets (40-14-3), who are the first team in the NHL to reach 40 wins. Eric Comrie made 21 saves with Connor Hellebuyck not on the trip after playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey also missed the game with an illness after playing for Canada at the 4 Nations.

Kyle Connor scored the lone goal of the shootout in the second round.

Robert Thomas scored twice and had an assist to extend his point streak to five games and Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists for the Blues (25-26-6), who are 2-1-2 the past five games. Joel Hofer made 25 saves.

Ehlers gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 4:58 of the first period, converting a saucer pass from Cole Perfetti on a 2-on-1 over Hofer’s left shoulder from the bottom of the right circle after a Blues turnover at the offensive zone blue line.

Thomas scored his 100th NHL goal to tie the game 1-1 at 15:34 on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Vilardi restored the Jets lead at 2-1 at 11:01 of the second period when he split two St. Louis defensemen and finished Mark Scheifele’s pass from the slot.

Thomas tied the game again, 16 seconds into the third period when he recovered a loose puck and put a backhand wraparound off Comrie and into the net.

Buchnevich gave the Blues a 3-2 lead at 17:10 with a slap shot power-play goal from the slot, but Vilardi tied the game 3-3 at 19:32 with a tip of Connor's shot after the Jets pulled Comrie for an extra skater.