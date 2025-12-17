Jets at Blues projected lineups

JETS (15-15-2) at BLUES (12-15-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SN

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Koepke -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson, Haydn Fleury

Injured: None

Blues projected lineup

Robby Fabbri -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Otto Stenberg -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jake Neighbours

Brayden Schenn -- Pius Suter -- Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Matthew Kessel -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Tyler Tucker, Matt Luff

Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. … Schenn will play after taking a maintenance day Tuesday. … Stenberg, a first-round pick (No. 25) at the 2023 NHL Draft, is expected to make his debut after being recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Berggren will make his Blues debut after being claimed off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday; to make room on the roster, Bjugstad, a forward, was placed on injured reserve.