Jets at Blues projected lineups

JETS (15-15-2) at BLUES (12-15-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SN
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Koepke -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson, Haydn Fleury
Injured: None
Blues projected lineup
Robby Fabbri -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Otto Stenberg -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jake Neighbours
Brayden Schenn -- Pius Suter -- Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Matthew Kessel -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Tyler Tucker, Matt Luff
Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. … Schenn will play after taking a maintenance day Tuesday. … Stenberg, a first-round pick (No. 25) at the 2023 NHL Draft, is expected to make his debut after being recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Berggren will make his Blues debut after being claimed off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday; to make room on the roster, Bjugstad, a forward, was placed on injured reserve.