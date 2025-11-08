Smith scores winner late in 3rd period for Sharks against Jets

Celebrini had a goal and an assist, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 31 saves for the Sharks (6-6-3), who are 5-1-1 in their past seven games. Celebrini now leads the NHL in scoring with 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists).

"We see it on a nightly basis. We see it on a daily basis. What I love [is], he just drags guys into the fight," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "That's how you start winning cultures. He's done a great job of that. Proud of him. He is one of the greatest kids, human beings. He cares. He's a great person. We are very fortunate."

Josh Morrissey scored the only goal for the Jets (9-5-0), who have lost two straight and are 3-2-0 in their past five games. Hellebuyck made 25 saves.

"They were the better team for two periods, second and third," Jets coach Scott Arniel said. "We turned pucks over. We didn't defend very well. We gave up lots of odd-man looks. Hellebuyck had to make some big stops."

Morrissey put the Jets up 1-0 at 12:34 of the first period. After a face-off win by the Jets, Morrissey scored with a slap shot from the left point.

"Good face-off win, and kind of came out to me on a tee," Morrissey said. "Saw there was traffic on the I guess for me, my left side, for the goalie, his right, and just tried to pick the far side of the net. I don't think he saw it."

Celebrini tied the game 1-1 at 13:46. Tyler Toffoli sent Celebrini on a breakaway from center ice, and he beat Hellebuyck with a move to the backhand at the right post.