Jets at Flyers

JETS (30-13-5) at FLYERS (26-19-6)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Sean Monahan -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Nate Schmidt

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Dominic Toninato, Rasmus Kupari

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body)

Suspended: Brenden Dillon

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Noah Cates

Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula

Samuel Ersson

Cal Petersen

Scratched: Marc Staal, Nicolas Deslauriers, Olle Lycksell

Injured: None

Status report

The Jets held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Dillon, a defenseman, will serve the first of a three-game suspension for an illegal hit to the head on Pittsburgh Penguins center Noel Acciari during a 3-0 loss Tuesday; Stanley will replace him in the lineup, playing his first game since Dec. 12. ... Brossoit will make his second start in eight games. ... Ersson will start for the seventh time in eight games. ... The Flyers are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.