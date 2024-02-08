Jets at Flyers

JETS (30-13-5) at FLYERS (26-19-6)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Sean Monahan -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Nate Schmidt
Laurent Brossoit
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Dominic Toninato, Rasmus Kupari
Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body)
Suspended: Brenden Dillon
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Noah Cates
Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula
Samuel Ersson
Cal Petersen
Scratched: Marc Staal, Nicolas Deslauriers, Olle Lycksell
Injured: None
Status report
The Jets held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Dillon, a defenseman, will serve the first of a three-game suspension for an illegal hit to the head on Pittsburgh Penguins center Noel Acciari during a 3-0 loss Tuesday; Stanley will replace him in the lineup, playing his first game since Dec. 12. ... Brossoit will make his second start in eight games. ... Ersson will start for the seventh time in eight games. ... The Flyers are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.