Jets defeat Rangers, fastest in NHL history to 15 wins

Scheifele, Connor each scores twice, Hellebuyck has 34 saves for Winnipeg; Cuylle gets goal, assist for New York

Jets at Rangers | Recap

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- The Winnipeg Jets became the fastest team to 15 wins in NHL history by defeating the New York Rangers in their 16th game of the season, 6-3 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

The Jets (15-1-0) reached 15 wins faster than the 2022-23 Boston Bruins, 2007-08 Ottawa Senators, 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres, 1985-86 Philadelphia Flyers and 1929-30 Boston Bruins. They all did it in 17 games, previously the fastest.

Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist, Mark Scheifele scored two goals, Neal Pionk had three assists, and Nikolaj Ehlers had two assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves. Winnipeg has won seven in a row.

Will Cuylle had a goal and an assist, Artemi Panarin had an assist to extend his home point streak to eight games, and Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves for the Rangers (9-4-1).

Scheifele gave the Jets a 1-0 lead 57 seconds into the first period, scoring from between the circles off a defensive zone turnover by Mika Zibanejad. Josh Morrissey got the puck on the right-wing wall and found Scheifele in front.

Cuylle made it 1-1 at 13:07 by scoring off a rebound of Braden Schneider's point shot.

Gabriel Vilardi's power-play goal at 8:58 of the second period gave the Jets a 2-1 lead.

K'Andre Miller fumbled the puck behind the net, allowing Winnipeg to sustain possession. Pionk sent the puck to the net and Vilardi tipped it down, slipped around Miller, dished to Ehlers on the right side and got it back for a tap-in power-play goal.

Alexis Lafreniere scored a power-play goal for the Rangers at 12:51 to even it again at 2-2.

Connor gave the Jets their third one-goal lead, 3-2, at 16:03, scoring off the rush following another Zibanejad turnover.

Scheifele made it 4-2 at 1:08 of the third period, scoring from in front off a pass from Dylan DeMelo seconds after Vilardi took the puck away from Zibanejad.

Kaapo Kakko scored 32 seconds later to make it 4-3.

Vladislav Namestnikov extended the lead to 5-3 at 13:08, scoring from below the goal line off an end wall rebound from Ehlers' shot.

Connor's empty-net goal at 19:40 made it 6-3.

Latest News

Markstrom helps Devils end Panthers winning streak at 7

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Matthews misses 4th straight game for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Ullmark makes 26 saves, Senators shut out Maple Leafs

Penguins, Steelers star Wilson visit cancer patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Eller traded to Capitals by Penguins for 2 draft picks

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

NHL Buzz: Pinto to return from injury for Senators against Maple Leafs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Malkin apologizes to Penguins fans after lopsided loss to Stars

Tulsky proving he's up to task in 1st season as Hurricanes GM

Duchene shows off kids’ excitement after goal

Jets' start among best in NHL history thanks to Hellebuyck, team chemistry

NHL EDGE stats: Hellebuyck fueling historic start for Jets

NHL On Tap: Panthers host Devils seeking 8th straight win

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Predators ‘coming around’ after rough start to season, Trotz says 