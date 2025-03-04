Jets at Islanders projected lineups

JETS (42-15-4) at ISLANDERS (27-26-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Alex Iafallo -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk

Hayden Fleury -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Dylan Samberg, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, David Gustafsson

Injured: None

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Simon Holmstrom -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech – Noah Dobson

Adam Boqvist -- Ryan Pulock

Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Jakub Skarek

Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Pierre Engvall, Scott Perunovich

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Matt Martin (lower body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body) Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

Samberg, a defenseman, is away from the team to deal with a family matter. ... The Islanders did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 4-0 loss at the New York Rangers on Monday. ... The Islanders dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen Monday.

