Jets at Islanders projected lineups

JETS (42-15-4) at ISLANDERS (27-26-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Alex Iafallo -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk
Hayden Fleury -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Dylan Samberg, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, David Gustafsson
Injured: None
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Simon Holmstrom -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech – Noah Dobson
Adam Boqvist -- Ryan Pulock
Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Jakub Skarek
Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Pierre Engvall, Scott Perunovich
Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Matt Martin (lower body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body) Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Status report
Samberg, a defenseman, is away from the team to deal with a family matter. ... The Islanders did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 4-0 loss at the New York Rangers on Monday. ... The Islanders dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen Monday.