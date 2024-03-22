Jack Hughes scores 2 power-play goals, Devils defeat Jets

Timo Meier and Nico Hischier each had a goal and two assists, and Luke Hughes had an NHL career-high three assists for the Devils (34-32-4), who have won two straight. Jake Allen made 18 saves in his third straight start.

New Jersey went 3-for-4 on the power play, and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Laurent Brossoit made 37 saves in the third of a five-game road trip for the Jets (44-20-5). Winnipeg remains in a three-way tie with the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars atop the Central Division (93 points).

Jets associate coach Scott Arniel filled in for coach Rick Bowness for a second straight game after Bowness returned to Winnipeg on Tuesday for a minor medical procedure.

Allen made five saves in the first period. He stopped Nikolaj Ehlers' breakaway attempt with his right pad at 5:54.

Jack Hughes gave the Devils a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 9:00 of the second period when he followed up a rebound just outside the left post.

Ehlers made it 1-1 at 16:47, skating over the blue line and into the left face-off circle before scoring on a wrist shot.

Hischier put New Jersey back in front 2-1 at 5:59 of the third period, scoring on a redirection from the slot with three seconds left on a power play.

Jack Hughes pushed it to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 11:52 on a wrist shot from the high slot through a screen.

Meier scored an empty-net goal at 19:11 for the 4-1 final.