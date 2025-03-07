Jets at Devils projected lineups

JETS (43-16-4) at DEVILS (33-24-6)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Hayden Fleury, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Rasmus Kupari (concussion)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Tomas Tatar

Justin Dowling -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Brett Pesce -- Luke Hughes

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Brian Dumoulin -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Seamus Casey

Injured: Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body), Jack Hughes (shoulder); Dougie Hamilton (lower body)

Status report

The Jets did not conduct a morning skate Friday following a 4-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. ... Winnipeg acquired goalie Chris Driedger in a trade with the Florida Panthers for goalie Kaapo Kahkonen on Thursday and assigned him to Manitoba of the American Hockey League. ... Dumoulin, acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, will make his Devils debut. ... Jack Hughes underwent shoulder surgery on Wednesday; the center will miss the remainder of the season. ... Hamilton is out after the defenseman was injured in the first period of a 4-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. ... There is no timetable for the return of Siegenthaler, a defenseman, who will miss his ninth straight game.

