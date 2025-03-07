Jets at Devils projected lineups

JETS (43-16-4) at DEVILS (33-24-6)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Hayden Fleury, Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Injured: Rasmus Kupari (concussion)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Tomas Tatar
Justin Dowling -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Brett Pesce -- Luke Hughes
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Brian Dumoulin -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Seamus Casey
Injured: Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body), Jack Hughes (shoulder); Dougie Hamilton (lower body)
Status report
The Jets did not conduct a morning skate Friday following a 4-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. ... Winnipeg acquired goalie Chris Driedger in a trade with the Florida Panthers for goalie Kaapo Kahkonen on Thursday and assigned him to Manitoba of the American Hockey League. ... Dumoulin, acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, will make his Devils debut. ... Jack Hughes underwent shoulder surgery on Wednesday; the center will miss the remainder of the season. ... Hamilton is out after the defenseman was injured in the first period of a 4-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. ... There is no timetable for the return of Siegenthaler, a defenseman, who will miss his ninth straight game.