Jets at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
NHL.com
JETS (17-3-0) at PREDATORS (6-11-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW, SN360

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Logan Stanley (knee)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista

Jonathan Marchessault -- Tommy Novak -- Colton Sissons

Zachary L’Heureux -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino, Mark Jankowski

Injured: None

Status report

Comrie is expected to start after Hellebuyck made 17 saves in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. … Svechkov will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

