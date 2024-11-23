Jets at Predators projected lineups

JETS (17-3-0) at PREDATORS (6-11-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW, SN360
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan
Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Logan Stanley (knee)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista
Jonathan Marchessault -- Tommy Novak -- Colton Sissons
Zachary L’Heureux -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Philip Tomasino, Mark Jankowski
Injured: None
Status report
Comrie is expected to start after Hellebuyck made 17 saves in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. … Svechkov will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Saturday.