Jets defeat Wild, move up in Central Division race

Namestnikov has 3 points in win; Kaprizov scores twice for Minnesota, which fails to gain in wild card

Recap: Winnipeg Jets @ Minnesota Wild 4.6.24

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Vladislav Namestnikov had a goal and two assists for the Winnipeg Jets in a 4-2 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.

Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist, and Kyle Connor and Morgan Barron also scored for Winnipeg (47-24-6), which has won three straight after a six-game losing streak. Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves.

The Jets, who have clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth, moved two points behind the Colorado Avalanche for second place in the Central Division.

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for Minnesota (36-31-9), which has lost two in a row and three of four.

The Wild remained 10 games behind the Los Angeles Kings for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference. Los Angeles hosts the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Namestnikov gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 2:33 of the first period. Iafallo picked up the puck off a turnover by Alex Goligoski behind the Minnesota net and fed Namestnikov in front for the finish.

Kaprizov tied it 1-1 at 8:46 with a spinning backhand from between the circles.

Connor put the Jets back on top 2-1 at 11:44, finishing a 2-on-1 off a pass from Sean Monahan.

Kaprizov tied it 2-2 on the power play at 15:42 after Mats Zuccarello fed him in the right circle for a slap shot to the far side.
Fleury kept it tied, denying Adam Lowry on a short-handed breakaway at 17:20.

Iafallo gave the Jets a 3-2 lead at 13:39 of the second period, deflecting Brendan Dillion’s shot through traffic.

Barron increased the lead 4-2 at 9:46 of the third period, tipping a Dylan Samberg point shot.

