Jets at Wild projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (17-4-0) at WILD (13-3-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury -- Neal Pionk

Ville Heinola -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson

Injured: Logan Stanley (knee), Dylan Samberg (foot)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin

Jakub Lauko -- Ben Jones -- Devin Shore

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Declan Chisholm -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc Andre-Fleury

Scratched: Jon Merrill, Travis Boyd

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Marat Khusnutdinov (lower body)

Status report

Kaprizov is a game-time decision. He took part in the morning skate after missing one game with a lower-body injury. ... Khusnutdinov, a forward, did not skate and is also a game-time decision. He's missed one game. ... Samberg, a defenseman, is week to week with a broken foot sustained by blocking a shot in a 4-1 loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. ... Heinola will play his first game since Jan. 19, 2023, following a second preseason surgery on an injured ankle. He played 41 games for Manitoba in the American Hockey League last season.

