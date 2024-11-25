Jets at Wild projected lineups
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury -- Neal Pionk
Ville Heinola -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson
Injured: Logan Stanley (knee), Dylan Samberg (foot)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin
Jakub Lauko -- Ben Jones -- Devin Shore
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Declan Chisholm -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc Andre-Fleury
Scratched: Jon Merrill, Travis Boyd
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Marat Khusnutdinov (lower body)
Status report
Kaprizov is a game-time decision. He took part in the morning skate after missing one game with a lower-body injury. ... Khusnutdinov, a forward, did not skate and is also a game-time decision. He's missed one game. ... Samberg, a defenseman, is week to week with a broken foot sustained by blocking a shot in a 4-1 loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. ... Heinola will play his first game since Jan. 19, 2023, following a second preseason surgery on an injured ankle. He played 41 games for Manitoba in the American Hockey League last season.