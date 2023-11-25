Hellebuyck, Jets shut out Panthers in Bowness return

Bowness had been away from the Jets since Oct. 23 after his wife, Judy, suffered a seizure. They went 9-2-2 under associate coach Scott Arniel.

“Loved it,” Bowness said when asked what it felt like to be back behind the bench. “Comfortable.”

Hellebuyck said, “It was awesome just having him around. His energy lifts the team. I am happy to have him around and happy his family is doing good.”

Nino Niederreiter, Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry scored, and Dylan Samberg and Mason Appleton each had two assists for Winnipeg (12-5-2), which has won five in a row and eight of its past nine games. It was Hellebuyck’s first shutout of the season.

“I think we are realizing there is a chess match to be played and we are willing to do it,” Hellebuyck said. “We waited for our chances and then capitalized on them. We won with three goals, and I think everyone is happy with three goals. We’re learning there is multiple ways to our game.”