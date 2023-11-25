Hellebuyck, Jets shut out Panthers in Bowness return

Latest News

Colorado Avalanche Minnesota Wild game recap November 24

Nichushkin scores in 6th straight, Avalanche edge Wild
Calgary Flames Dallas Stars game recap November 24

Flames rally past Stars with 4 goals in 3rd
Tampa Bay Lightning Carolina Hurricanes game recap November 24

Vasilevskiy makes 23 saves in season debut, Lightning cruise past Hurricanes
Pittsburgh Penguins Buffalo Sabres game recap November 24

Sabres use 3 straight goals in 3rd to rally past Penguins
New York Islanders Ottawa Senators game recap November 24

Palmieri, Wahlstrom propel Islanders past Senators for 3rd straight win
Sharks mascot rock paper scissors canadiens goalie sam Montembeault

Sharks mascot falls to Canadiens goalie Montembeault in Rock, Paper, Scissors
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Vasilevskiy to make season debut for Lightning tonight

Vasilevskiy makes season debut for Lightning against Hurricanes
NHL Buzz news and notes November 24

NHL Buzz: Barkov returns for Panthers against Jets
Edmonton takes good step in complete win over Washington

Draisaitl, Oilers take ‘good step’ with complete win against Capitals

Columbus Blue Jackets New Jersey Devils game recap November 24

Merzlikins makes 37 saves, Blue Jackets defeat Devils 
Los Angeles Kings Anaheim Ducks game recap November 24 

Kings top Ducks for 4th straight win, remain undefeated on road
Montreal Canadiens San Jose Sharks game recap November 24

Caufield, Canadiens rally to defeat Sharks in shootout
Edmonton Oilers Washington Capitals game recap November 24

Draisaitl scores twice, Oilers shut out Capitals to end 3-game skid
Nashville Predators St Louis Blues game recap November 24

Predators score 8, defeat Blues for 4th straight win
Samuel Girard of Colorado enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Girard of Avalanche enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Toronto Maple Leafs Chicago Blackhawks game recap November 24

Blackhawks rally for OT win against Maple Leafs; Nylander point streak ends at 17
New York Rangers Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 24

Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers defeat Flyers for 12th win in 14 games

Hellebuyck, Jets shut out Panthers in Bowness return

Makes 32 saves for Winnipeg in 5th straight win; coach took leave of absence Oct. 23

Recap: Winnipeg Jets @ Florida Panthers 11.24.23

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves, and the Winnipeg Jets won coach Rick Bowness’ return, 3-0 against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

Bowness had been away from the Jets since Oct. 23 after his wife, Judy, suffered a seizure. They went 9-2-2 under associate coach Scott Arniel.

“Loved it,” Bowness said when asked what it felt like to be back behind the bench. “Comfortable.”

Hellebuyck said, “It was awesome just having him around. His energy lifts the team. I am happy to have him around and happy his family is doing good.”

Nino Niederreiter, Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry scored, and Dylan Samberg and Mason Appleton each had two assists for Winnipeg (12-5-2), which has won five in a row and eight of its past nine games. It was Hellebuyck’s first shutout of the season.

“I think we are realizing there is a chess match to be played and we are willing to do it,” Hellebuyck said. “We waited for our chances and then capitalized on them. We won with three goals, and I think everyone is happy with three goals. We’re learning there is multiple ways to our game.”

WPG@FLA: Hellebuyck notches 33rd career shutout

Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for Florida (12-7-1), which had a six-game home winning streak end in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

“We struggled right from the start; it was our feet and our hands,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “We were behind our game considerably for the entire night.

“Over 82 [games] you are going to have some tough first periods, but we have been good and have been able to rally and get back. We did some strange things tonight. The positive thing is, when your whole group is that bad, it is fixable. It is not something systemic.”

Niederreiter gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 17:43 of the first period, tapping a rebound in front of Samberg’s shot from the left point. It was Niederreiter’s first goal in eight games.

“We made a great face-off play, [I] knew the puck was going to the net,” Niederreiter said. “I saw it hit something and I went right over and was hoping the puck would come to my side so I could put it home.”

Hellebuyck kept Winnipeg in front when he denied Aleksander Barkov on a breakaway with 1:50 left in the second period.

Ehlers made it 2-0 at 11:14 of the third period when he worked his way around Florida defenseman Uvis Balinskis and scored on a wrist shot for his fourth goal in five games.

“Filthy. Beautiful hands, beautiful feet,” Hellebuyck said of Ehlers’ goal. “What more can you say about the guy? He is just filthy all around.”

WPG@FLA: Ehlers roofs it to extend the lead

Lowry scored an empty-net goal while short-handed at 16:10 for the 3-0 final.

Hellebuyck preserved the shutout with 14 saves in the third.

“We were not at our best from the start,” said Barkov, the Panthers captain. “Obviously [we] tried to do everything we could, but they played really well defensively. Their goalie was really good. I don’t think we had enough guys at the net for rebounds. It was a tight game the whole game.”

NOTES: The Jets haven’t had a longer winning streak since the 2017-18 season, when they reeled off six straight victories. … It was Hellebuyck’s 33rd NHL shutout. … Winnipeg defenseman Nate Schmidt was plus-2 and blocked four shots in 21:51 of ice time. … Barkov returned after missing two games with a knee injury. He had one shot on goal and won nine of 18 face-offs in 19:39.