Jets at Red Wings projected lineups

JETS (8-1-0) at RED WINGS (4-4-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SN1

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson

Injured: None

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer

Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Albert Johansson

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)

Status report

The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. ... The Red Wings traded defenseman Olli Maatta to the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday for a third-round draft pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. ... Tarasenko will be a game-time decision because of the flu; if he can't play, Detroit will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.