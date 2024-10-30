Jets at Red Wings projected lineups

JETS (8-1-0) at RED WINGS (4-4-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SN1
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson
Injured: None
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer
Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Albert Johansson
Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)
Status report
The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. ... The Red Wings traded defenseman Olli Maatta to the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday for a third-round draft pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. ... Tarasenko will be a game-time decision because of the flu; if he can't play, Detroit will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.