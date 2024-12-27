Hellebuyck of Jets named Unmasked Goalie of the Year

Hasek’s brilliance was often described as having a “brain like a computer and a spine like a slinky” for the way he was able to first anticipate what was coming before it happened and contort his body in unique ways to counter it. Hellebuyck, who has referred to his style as “big and boring,” is the anti-Hasek when it comes to how he uses his 6-foot-4, 207-pound frame to stop pucks.

“When we're talking about elite goalies, he's probably the most physically limited flexibility wise,” said Adam Francilia, an exercise physiologist who specializes in goaltending, has worked with Hellebuyck for the past eight seasons, and currently has 11 clients in the NHL. “He’s the antithesis, so it's almost like when somebody loses a sense, all the other ones are elevated and because 'Helle' doesn't have that world-class, Cirque du Soleil flexibility and athleticism, it's almost like his other senses are heightened, but those senses are the ones that he happens to be very gifted at, so it's almost the perfect storm for him.”

Hellebuyck’s ability to foresee plays is very much at a Hasek-like level.

“To me his game is built on his skating -- he's a hell of a skater for a 6-foot-4 goalie -- his ability to stay on his feet longer and his ability to read the play,” said Jets assistant coach Wade Flaherty, who was previously Winnipeg's goaltending coach for seven seasons. “If you watch his head, he is breaking down every possible scenario. When a guy has the puck, he's scanning that ice all the time, and he's on it. He is so big on being in position and I call it calculated depth because he knows what the options are. It's amazing.”

It shines through in video sessions with Flaherty and Comrie, when Hellebuyck is often able to detail where a shot or pass is going long before it happens and explain why based on a wide range of inputs that can include everything from how they’re holding their hands, where the stick is relative to their body, whether their hips are open or closed or where they are looking -- or sometimes not looking.

“I'll be like, ‘You’re a little deep here,’ and he’ll say ‘Yeah, but I felt that was going to go over to that guy standing over here, so I was kind of backing off a little bit,’” Flaherty said. “I'll never, ever take that away because his brain is special.”

Hellebuyck will share those insights during the game with Comrie, whether it’s at the bench during a TV timeout or in the locker room between periods.

“The way he talks about plays like ‘The screen was here, so I know he has to shoot there,’ and he just goes there, it's unbelievable,” Comrie said. “He trusts himself and his instincts so much and that trust is a very big part of his success.’”

Some of that instinct may be innate, but a lot is the consistent work Hellebuyck has put into his craft, from studying players' stick blades when he was younger to learn how the puck came off different curves, to fine-tuning his stance and how he moves with Francilia, to on-ice and video sessions with Flaherty.

“He’s very detailed in everything he does,” Flaherty said. “Before games with his warmup, from the [Francilia] core and stability work to the racquetballs, doing his juggling, throwing them against the wall, his eye exercises sitting on the bench. You wrap all that stuff into a box and is that what gives him the consistency night after night? Or is it his ability to go into those games with his experience of playing 60 games a season for the last eight years? I think it's his attention to detail, to his practice habits, even the littlest detail has to be perfect. If we’re on the ice and he's not feeling 100 percent, we're doing something at the end of practice to make him feel ready to go in the sense of, ‘OK, there it is, I just got my sweet spot in my body.’ He's so in tune with his body as a goaltender.”

All of that allows Hellebuyck to excel at a time when League-wide save percentage continues to decline and NHL forwards and offensive attacks have never been more dynamic or unpredictable -- at least to most goalies. All of which makes Hellebuyck a perfect choice as the 2024 Unmasked Goalie of the Year.

