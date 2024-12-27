Hellebuyck of Jets named Unmasked Goalie of the Year

Connor Hellebuyck was an easy choice for the 2024 Unmasked Goalie of the Year Award, but not just because the Winnipeg Jets workhorse No. 1 also won his second Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goalie and led -- or in some cases, almost lapped -- the field statistically during the calendar year.
It’s how -- and how often -- Hellebuyck succeeds that makes him perfect for an award created to recognize not only individual excellence but also themes that dominated the conversation about goaltending during the previous 12 months.
For Hellebuyck, that starts with how well he thinks and studies the game.
“'Helle’s' hockey mind is better than anyone I've ever met,” said Jets backup Eric Comrie, who is back for a third stint with Hellebuyck and the Jets in nine NHL seasons. “I don't think people realize that because he keeps it to himself, but he tells me things I would never have thought of in my life. It's unbelievable. The way he breaks down everything is incredible, and his positioning is perfect.”
Hellebuyck’s ability to anticipate plays based on subtle details is hard to quantify, but the results speak for themselves. From Jan. 1 through Christmas, he led the NHL in wins (42), and his .925 save percentage was 10 points higher than Linus Ullmark in second place among goalies that played at least 35 games.
Just as impressive is how often Hellebuyck plays at a time when most teams are trying to taper the workload of their starting goalies and trending more toward tandems. His 62 starts so far in 2024 trail only Juuse Saros (63) of the Nashville Predators and Andrei Vasilevskiy (63) of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and no goalie faced more shots (1,843) and made more saves (1,704) than Hellebuyck.
After winning the Vezina last season, Hellebuyck is again the frontrunner this year, leading the NHL (among goalies with at least 10 starts) in wins (22), save percentage (.927), goals-against average (2.07) and shutouts (four). The 31-year-old has a chance to become the first goalie since Martin Brodeur in 2007 and 2008 to be named the League’s top goalie in consecutive seasons and just the fourth to win it three times since general managers started voting for the Vezina in 1981-82, joining Dominik Hasek (six times), Brodeur (four), and Patrick Roy (three).