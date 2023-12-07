Jets at Avalanche

JETS (14-8-2) at AVALANCHE (16-7-2)
9 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN3, TVAS
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Alex Iafallo -- Cole Perfetti -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Logan Stanley
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Nate Schmidt, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Logan O'Connor
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Mikko Rantanen
Tomas Tatar -- Ryan Johansen -- Joel Kiviranta
Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Kurtis MacDermid
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Bowen Byram -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Sam Malinksi
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Caleb Jones
Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Valeri Nichushkin (illness)
Status report
The Jets will use a lineup with 12 forwards and six defensemen against the Avalanche after using 11 forwards and seven defensemen in a 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. … Namestnikov, a forward, will be reevaluated Saturday before any potential return to the lineup. … Makar and Cogliano each will play; Makar missed two games because of a lower-body injury, Cogliano one game because of a lower-body injury. … Nichushkin, a forward, is doubtful because of an illness.