Jets at Avalanche

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
JETS (14-8-2) at AVALANCHE (16-7-2)

9 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN3, TVAS

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Alex Iafallo -- Cole Perfetti -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Nate Schmidt, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Logan O'Connor

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Mikko Rantanen

Tomas Tatar -- Ryan Johansen -- Joel Kiviranta

Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Kurtis MacDermid

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sam Malinksi

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Caleb Jones

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Valeri Nichushkin (illness)

Status report

The Jets will use a lineup with 12 forwards and six defensemen against the Avalanche after using 11 forwards and seven defensemen in a 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. … Namestnikov, a forward, will be reevaluated Saturday before any potential return to the lineup. … Makar and Cogliano each will play; Makar missed two games because of a lower-body injury, Cogliano one game because of a lower-body injury. … Nichushkin, a forward, is doubtful because of an illness.

