Coach’s Challenge: WPG @ BUF – 4:14 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Buffalo

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Winnipeg

Explanation: After video review, it was determined that the incidental contact between Winnipeg’s Gabriel Vilardi and Buffalo’s goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen occurred outside the crease and did not constitute goaltender interference. According to Rule 69.1, “Incidental contact with a goalkeeper will be permitted, and resulting goals allowed, when such contact is initiated outside of the goal crease, provided the attacking player has made a reasonable effort to avoid such contact. The rule will be enforced exclusively in accordance with the on-ice judgement of the Referee(s), but may be subject to a Coach’s Challenge (see Rule 38).”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

