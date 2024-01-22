Jets at Bruins

JETS (30-10-4) at BRUINS (28-8-9)
7:00 p.m. ET; NESN, SN, TVAS
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Dominic Toninato -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iaffalo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Mark Scheifele (lower body), David Gustafsson (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic
Jesper Boqvist -- Matthew Poitras -- Danton Heinen
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Kevin Shattenkirk, Oskar Steen
Injured: None
Status Report
Vilardi (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision. … Scheifele, a forward, participated in Winnipeg’s morning skate Monday in a non-contact jersey but will not play against Boston. … Wotherspoon will enter the Bruins lineup in place of Shattenkirk. … Swayman is expected to start for the fifth time in six games after Ullmark returned from a lower-body injury in Boston’s 9-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.