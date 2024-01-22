Jets at Bruins

JETS (30-10-4) at BRUINS (28-8-9)

7:00 p.m. ET; NESN, SN, TVAS

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Dominic Toninato -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iaffalo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Mark Scheifele (lower body), David Gustafsson (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

Jesper Boqvist -- Matthew Poitras -- Danton Heinen

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Kevin Shattenkirk, Oskar Steen

Injured: None

Status Report

Vilardi (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision. … Scheifele, a forward, participated in Winnipeg’s morning skate Monday in a non-contact jersey but will not play against Boston. … Wotherspoon will enter the Bruins lineup in place of Shattenkirk. … Swayman is expected to start for the fifth time in six games after Ullmark returned from a lower-body injury in Boston’s 9-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.