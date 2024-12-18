Jets at Ducks projected lineups
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Nikita Chibrikov
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley -- Ville Heinola
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Colin Miller
Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (ankle), Dylan Samberg (foot), David Gustafsson (upper body).
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Brock McGinn
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Brett Leason -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins
Olen Zellweger -- Brian Dumoulin
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Drew Helleson, Ross Johnston
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee)
Status report
The Jets did not hold a morning skate following their 4-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. ... Comrie is expected to start after Hellebuyck made 32 saves against San Jose. ... Ehlers, a forward, practiced in a regular jersey on Monday for the first time since he was injured against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 29 and he will be a game-day decision, coach Scott Arniel said after. ... Gustafsson, a forward, practiced in a non-contact jersey on Monday for the first time since he was injured against the Boston Bruins on Dec. 10 and is day to day. ... Iafallo moved to the second line to start the third period against the Sharks, switching spots with Chibrikov, who left in the first period after blocking a shot with his right leg, but returned for the second. ... The Ducks held an optional morning skate with approximately nine participants.