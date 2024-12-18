Jets at Ducks projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (23-9-1) at DUCKS (11-14-4)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Nikita Chibrikov

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Ville Heinola

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Colin Miller

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (ankle), Dylan Samberg (foot), David Gustafsson (upper body).

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Brock McGinn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Brett Leason -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins

Olen Zellweger -- Brian Dumoulin

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Drew Helleson, Ross Johnston

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee)

Status report

The Jets did not hold a morning skate following their 4-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. ... Comrie is expected to start after Hellebuyck made 32 saves against San Jose. ... Ehlers, a forward, practiced in a regular jersey on Monday for the first time since he was injured against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 29 and he will be a game-day decision, coach Scott Arniel said after. ... Gustafsson, a forward, practiced in a non-contact jersey on Monday for the first time since he was injured against the Boston Bruins on Dec. 10 and is day to day. ... Iafallo moved to the second line to start the third period against the Sharks, switching spots with Chibrikov, who left in the first period after blocking a shot with his right leg, but returned for the second. ... The Ducks held an optional morning skate with approximately nine participants.

