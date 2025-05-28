Lowry likely out for start of next season for Jets after hip surgery

Adam Lowry is likely out for the start of next season after the Winnipeg Jets captain had hip surgery Tuesday.

The Jets said the 32-year-old forward will need 5-6 months of rehabilitation and is expected to make a full recovery.

Named Jets captain Sept. 12, 2023, Lowry has played his entire NHL career for Winnipeg after he was selected in the third round (No. 67) of the 2011 NHL Draft. He will enter the final season of a five-year, $16.25 million contract ($3.25 million average annual value) he signed April 16, 2021, and could become an unrestricted free agent.

Lowry had 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists) in 73 regular-season games and four goals in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He scored at 16:10 of the second overtime to give the Jets a 4-3 win against the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round, joining Steve Yzerman (Detroit Red Wings, 1996 conference semifinals) as the second captain in NHL history with an overtime goal in a Game 7. It was also the second-latest OT goal in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history (96:10) behind Kyle Connor (106:52 in Game 4 of the 2021 first round).

The Jets (56-22-4) won the Presidents' Trophy awarded to the team with the best record in the regular season but lost the second round in six games to the Dallas Stars.