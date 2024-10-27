Jets showing ‘no complacency’ amidst 8-game season-opening win streak 

Despite a franchise-best eight-game winning streak, Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele understands there's more to give.
Collectively and individually.
Scheifele, whose Jets will try to move within one victory of the NHL record for longest winning streak to start the season when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Canada Life Centre on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; PRIME), believes the best is yet to come.
"I think there's no complacency," Scheifele told NHL.com. "We've found ways to get wins, but I think the biggest thing is to continue to work at things and continue to get better. It's still so early in the season. There's a lot of games left and I think you can't let complacency set in because we've won a few in a row. We have to continue to push for more and continue to push for a more full effort throughout the game."
Still, the early returns have been favorable for Winnipeg.
With a 5-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday, the Jets became just the ninth team in NHL history, and the fourth Canadian team, with a winning streak of at least eight games from the start of the season. The run is also tied for the longest in franchise history, set from Dec. 30, 2023-Jan. 11, 2024, and equaled last April.
Winnipeg, which has won 16 straight regular-season games dating back to last season, has yet to allow more than three goals in a game and has scored at least four in five games in 2024-25.