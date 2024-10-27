Jets showing ‘no complacency’ amidst 8-game season-opening win streak 

Can move within 1 victory of longest such run in NHL history against Maple Leafs on Monday

Winnipeg Jets 8 game winning streak

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Despite a franchise-best eight-game winning streak, Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele understands there's more to give.

Collectively and individually.

Scheifele, whose Jets will try to move within one victory of the NHL record for longest winning streak to start the season when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Canada Life Centre on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; PRIME), believes the best is yet to come.

"I think there's no complacency," Scheifele told NHL.com. "We've found ways to get wins, but I think the biggest thing is to continue to work at things and continue to get better. It's still so early in the season. There's a lot of games left and I think you can't let complacency set in because we've won a few in a row. We have to continue to push for more and continue to push for a more full effort throughout the game."

Still, the early returns have been favorable for Winnipeg.

With a 5-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday, the Jets became just the ninth team in NHL history, and the fourth Canadian team, with a winning streak of at least eight games from the start of the season. The run is also tied for the longest in franchise history, set from Dec. 30, 2023-Jan. 11, 2024, and equaled last April.

Winnipeg, which has won 16 straight regular-season games dating back to last season, has yet to allow more than three goals in a game and has scored at least four in five games in 2024-25.

Jets at Flames | Recap

Scheifele has played a key role in that.

"That's all been part of our group there and the buy-in from everybody," Jets coach Scott Arniel said. "Mark has to play some heavy minutes against the opposition, either top forwards or their top D every night. That role means you have to play in your end of the rink just as much as you're playing in the offensive side, and he's taking a lot of pride in that in his game. We know that the offense will come with those guys but it's the two-way game that's been impressive for us."

Scheifele has a share of the team lead with 10 points (five goals, five assists) and leads all forwards in average ice time at 20:34 per game. He also leads in even-strength goals with four, tied for first with four power-play points, and is tied for second with 21 shots on goal.

"He's just so smart," Winnipeg forward Cole Perfetti said. "He's a great cerebral player. He sees the ice well and knows when to make the pass and when to shoot. He really has that dual threat of his goal-scoring ability and his passing, and that's what makes him dangerous. He's a great guy to have on your team. He's a great guy to watch and a great guy to learn from."

As effective as Scheifele has been this season, the 31-year-old center still thinks there's room for improvement on what he's been able to deliver thus far.

"You know, it's funny to say, is that I probably haven't played the best that I have, that I'd like to," he said. "I don't think there's been a 60 minutes that I was like 'oh, you played a great game.' I think there's still a lot more there. Obviously they've been going in, but I think for the most part, I think there's a lot more there and a lot more than I expect out of myself. I think there's even more to come.

"That is the nice part. I think that's what excites me, that's what motivates me is that there's more there and it has been going. My thought has been not to chase it too much. Just try to find it game in and game out and try to put together a full 60 minutes and go from there."

CHI@WPG: Scheifele scores his second goal of the night in overtime

That should be concerning for those facing Scheifele and the Jets in the near future, according to Perfetti.

"100 percent," said Perfetti, who has nine points (three goals, six assists). "It shows how good he is and how much more he wants. He's leading our team in scoring and he's still striving for more and still knows that he can do more. He's just a great teammate to have and a great guy to lead our team."

The Maple Leafs, Winnipeg's opponent Monday, set the NHL record with 10 straight wins to start the 1993-94 season. The Buffalo Sabres equaled that mark in 2006-07.

Just two other teams -- the Montreal Canadiens in 2015-16 and the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021-22 -- have reached nine straight wins.

The Jets will try to join them.

"I think it's just a full team effort," Scheifele said. "I think that's the biggest thing is we have everyone firing on all cylinders. When it's not one line one night, another line picks them up. With fantastic goaltending, it's a full team effort."

