Jets showing ‘no complacency’ amidst 8-game season-opening win streak 

Scheifele has played a key role in that.

"That's all been part of our group there and the buy-in from everybody," Jets coach Scott Arniel said. "Mark has to play some heavy minutes against the opposition, either top forwards or their top D every night. That role means you have to play in your end of the rink just as much as you're playing in the offensive side, and he's taking a lot of pride in that in his game. We know that the offense will come with those guys but it's the two-way game that's been impressive for us."

Scheifele has a share of the team lead with 10 points (five goals, five assists) and leads all forwards in average ice time at 20:34 per game. He also leads in even-strength goals with four, tied for first with four power-play points, and is tied for second with 21 shots on goal.

"He's just so smart," Winnipeg forward Cole Perfetti said. "He's a great cerebral player. He sees the ice well and knows when to make the pass and when to shoot. He really has that dual threat of his goal-scoring ability and his passing, and that's what makes him dangerous. He's a great guy to have on your team. He's a great guy to watch and a great guy to learn from."

As effective as Scheifele has been this season, the 31-year-old center still thinks there's room for improvement on what he's been able to deliver thus far.

"You know, it's funny to say, is that I probably haven't played the best that I have, that I'd like to," he said. "I don't think there's been a 60 minutes that I was like 'oh, you played a great game.' I think there's still a lot more there. Obviously they've been going in, but I think for the most part, I think there's a lot more there and a lot more than I expect out of myself. I think there's even more to come.

"That is the nice part. I think that's what excites me, that's what motivates me is that there's more there and it has been going. My thought has been not to chase it too much. Just try to find it game in and game out and try to put together a full 60 minutes and go from there."