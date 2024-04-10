Wild eliminated after slow start, struggles on penalty kill 

The Minnesota Wild failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018-19 when they lost 5-2 at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

Minnesota qualified for the playoffs the previous four seasons but has not reached the second round since 2014-15, when it was swept by the Chicago Blackhawks in four games.

Here’s a look at what happened in the 2023-24 season for the Wild and why things could be better next season.

The skinny

Potential unrestricted free agents: Jacob Lucchini, F; Alex Goligoski, D; Dakota Mermis, D; Marc-Andre Fleury, G

Potential restricted free agents: Adam Beckman, F; Mason Shaw, F; Sam Hentges, F; Declan Chisholm, D

Potential 2024 Draft picks: 6

What went wrong

Early-season woes: The Wild struggled early and fired Dean Evason as coach Nov. 27 following a seven-game skid (0-5-2), replacing him with John Hynes. At that time, Minnesota was 31st in the NHL in goals-against per game (3.95) and last in penalty-killing percentage (66.7).

Goaltending: The Wild simply weren’t as strong in goal this season as in 2022-23. Filip Gustavsson is 19-18-4 with a 3.11 goals-against average, .898 save percentage and three shutouts in 44 games (42 starts). Those numbers are down compared to last season, his first with Minnesota, when he was 22-9-7 with a 2.10 GAA, .931 save percentage and three shutouts. Marc-Andre Fleury’s numbers this season (17-13-5, 2.87 GAA, .899 save percentage) are comparable to 2022-23, but he’s played eight fewer games.

Special teams: The Wild’s power play has converted on 21.8 percent of its chances (15th in the NHL). Their penalty kill however, has been a different story; Minnesota has allowed 64 goals in 249 short-handed opportunities (74.3 percent), 30th in the NHL.

Reasons for optimism

Kirill’s still the thrill: It’s been another outstanding season for forward Kirill Kaprizov, who leads the Wild with 90 points (42 goals, 48 assists) in 71 games. It’s his third consecutive season with 40 or more goals, a franchise record, and he’s five goals shy of the career high of 47 he set in 2021-22. The 26-year-old is just reaching the prime of his career.