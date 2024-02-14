Pluses, minuses for Panthers-Penguins

Analyst Weekes breaks down Wednesday game on TNT

2-14 Weekes pluses minuses FLA PIT

© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

By Kevin Weekes
@kevinweekes Special to NHL.com

NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season.

The Florida Panthers look to stay hot when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, TVAS). Florida (33-15-4) has won six of its past seven games and is closing in on the Boston Bruins for first place in the Atlantic Division. Pittsburgh (23-19-7) has lost two straight and seven of 10 (3-4-3).

Here's my breakdown of the game:

Panthers

Pluses: We have to start with Sam Reinhart, a forward having a huge season with his 39 goals second in the NHL behind Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (42). His 64 points in 52 games put him on pace for 101 that would top his NHL career high of 82 set with the Panthers in 2021-22 and the pending unrestricted free agent is likely going to get a nice contract in the offseason. Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk (56 points), Carter Verhaeghe (53) and Aleksander Barkov (51) give the Panthers four players with at least 50 points; the only other team in the League that can say that is the Vancouver Canucks ( J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes). They are pretty healthy and have depth at all positions. They can generate offense off the rush, on the power play or off a cycle and they've got some physical players in their group as well.

Minuses: Right now, they have no negatives. The Panthers weren't expected to be this good. They're sixth on the power play (24.9 percent) and the penalty kill (82.7 percent), so they definitely won't be surprising anyone in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year.

COL@FLA: Reinhart doubles the lead in 1st with a PPG

Penguins

Pluses: The goaltending has been good for the better part of the season. Tristan Jarry leads the NHL with six shutouts. Sidney Crosby continues to be immortal and timeless the way he plays and is keeping them in the fight for a playoff spot. He leads the Penguins with 52 points (28 goals, 24 assists) and he's plus-17, second on the Penguins behind Marcus Pettersson (plus-19). Having Erik Karlsson this season gives them tons of minutes (24:22 average ice time per game) and another option on the power play.

Minuses: We know that they still have pieces, but they just haven't been able to go on a run where they've won nine of 11 or things of that nature. They have won more than two games in a row only twice this season. Clearly, they are going to need one of those runs because of where they are in the standings. For all the players they have, they rank 30th on the power play (13.9 percent). They are in a tough spot where they will have to decide if they want to be buyers or sellers prior to the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

WPG@PIT: Jarry perfect in net, stopping all 23 shots

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 14

McDavid takes game to new heights with 6 assists in Oilers win

NHL On Tap: Faber, Wild look to stay hot against Coyotes

McDavid has career-high 6 assists, Oilers score 8 in win against Red Wings

Joshua has 3 points, Garland scores 2 for Canucks in win against Blackhawks

Kessel to work out at home of Canucks' AHL affiliate

Robertson has 2 points, Stars defeat Hurricanes

Hischier scores twice in 3rd, Devils rally past Predators

Reinhart's 'remarkable' season has Panthers in heated Atlantic Division race

Poehling ready to play outdoors again at Stadium Series for Flyers

Mailbag: Rangers could target Henrique, Vatrano ahead of Trade Deadline; Stars defense

Grubauer helps Kraken edge Islanders in shootout

Lightning recover to defeat Bruins in shootout in Marchand’s 1,000th game

Ovechkin extends goal streak to 6 in Capitals loss to Avalanche

Tkachuk's hat trick helps Senators top Blue Jackets for 4th straight win

Sabres score 7 goals in shutout victory against Kings

Slafkovsky gets 1st 3-point game, Canadiens shut out Ducks