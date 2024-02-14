Pluses, minuses for Panthers-Penguins

Here's my breakdown of the game:
Panthers
Pluses: We have to start with Sam Reinhart, a forward having a huge season with his 39 goals second in the NHL behind Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (42). His 64 points in 52 games put him on pace for 101 that would top his NHL career high of 82 set with the Panthers in 2021-22 and the pending unrestricted free agent is likely going to get a nice contract in the offseason. Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk (56 points), Carter Verhaeghe (53) and Aleksander Barkov (51) give the Panthers four players with at least 50 points; the only other team in the League that can say that is the Vancouver Canucks ( J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes). They are pretty healthy and have depth at all positions. They can generate offense off the rush, on the power play or off a cycle and they've got some physical players in their group as well.
Minuses: Right now, they have no negatives. The Panthers weren't expected to be this good. They're sixth on the power play (24.9 percent) and the penalty kill (82.7 percent), so they definitely won't be surprising anyone in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year.