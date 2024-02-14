Pluses, minuses for Panthers-Penguins

Penguins

Pluses: The goaltending has been good for the better part of the season. Tristan Jarry leads the NHL with six shutouts. Sidney Crosby continues to be immortal and timeless the way he plays and is keeping them in the fight for a playoff spot. He leads the Penguins with 52 points (28 goals, 24 assists) and he's plus-17, second on the Penguins behind Marcus Pettersson (plus-19). Having Erik Karlsson this season gives them tons of minutes (24:22 average ice time per game) and another option on the power play.

Minuses: We know that they still have pieces, but they just haven't been able to go on a run where they've won nine of 11 or things of that nature. They have won more than two games in a row only twice this season. Clearly, they are going to need one of those runs because of where they are in the standings. For all the players they have, they rank 30th on the power play (13.9 percent). They are in a tough spot where they will have to decide if they want to be buyers or sellers prior to the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.