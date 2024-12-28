Capitals at Maple Leafs projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (23-9-2) at MAPLE LEAFS (22-12-2)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP, NHLN, MNMT2

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Jakub Vrana

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Ivan Miroshnichenko

Injured: Lars Eller (illness)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Connor Dewar

Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers

Jake McCabe-- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Matt Murray

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Conor Timmins

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Auston Matthews (upper body)

Status report

Ovechkin will return after missing 16 games with a fractured left fibula sustained during a 6-2 win at the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18... Eller, a center, will miss his fourth straight game. ... Matthews skated by himself Saturday but the center will miss his fourth consecutive game. ... The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 5-2 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

