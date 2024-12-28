Capitals at Maple Leafs projected lineups
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Jakub Vrana
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Ivan Miroshnichenko
Injured: Lars Eller (illness)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Pontus Holmberg -- William Nylander
Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Connor Dewar
Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers
Jake McCabe-- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Matt Murray
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Conor Timmins
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Auston Matthews (upper body)
Status report
Ovechkin will return after missing 16 games with a fractured left fibula sustained during a 6-2 win at the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18... Eller, a center, will miss his fourth straight game. ... Matthews skated by himself Saturday but the center will miss his fourth consecutive game. ... The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 5-2 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.