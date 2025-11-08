Capitals at Lightning projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CAPITALS (7-6-1) at LIGHTNING (7-5-2)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MNMT2

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Ethen Frank -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Dominic James -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Jack Finley -- Gage Goncalves

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg

Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Curtis Douglas, Max Crozier

Injured: Nick Paul (upper body), Anthony Cirelli (upper body)

Status report

Frank will be back in the lineup after missing four games with an upper-body injury after colliding with Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen on October 28. In a corresponding move, forward Spencer Smallman was assigned to Hershey of the AHL. ... Cirelli, a forward, will not play and is questionable for Wednesday's game at the New York Rangers. … Paul, a forward, was a participant in the morning skate, but is not expected to play. He has not played yet this season.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Hamilton out at least 1 week for Devils

NHL On Tap: Bruins visit Maple Leafs seeking 6th straight win

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Sauvageau’s vision, leadership led her to Hockey Hall, St-Pierre says 

Sauvageau again blazing trail as 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame electee

Dahlin takes leave from Sabres due to personal matter

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Bedard gets 4 points, Blackhawks shut out Flames

Celebrini takes NHL scoring lead, Sharks defeat Jets 

NHL Status Report: Hallander out for Penguins with blood clot

Gagnon's perseverance, passion carried journalist to Hall of Fame

Panarin has 3 points, Rangers win again on road against Red Wings

Kaprizov has goal, assist, Wild cruise past Islanders

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 7

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Woll to start AHL conditioning stint before Maple Leafs return

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings