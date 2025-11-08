Capitals at Lightning projected lineups

CAPITALS (7-6-1) at LIGHTNING (7-5-2)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MNMT2

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Ethen Frank -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Dominic James -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Jack Finley -- Gage Goncalves

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg

Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Curtis Douglas, Max Crozier

Injured: Nick Paul (upper body), Anthony Cirelli (upper body)

Status report

Frank will be back in the lineup after missing four games with an upper-body injury after colliding with Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen on October 28. In a corresponding move, forward Spencer Smallman was assigned to Hershey of the AHL. ... Cirelli, a forward, will not play and is questionable for Wednesday's game at the New York Rangers. … Paul, a forward, was a participant in the morning skate, but is not expected to play. He has not played yet this season.