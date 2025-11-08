Capitals at Lightning projected lineups

CAPITALS (7-6-1) at LIGHTNING (7-5-2)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MNMT2
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Ethen Frank -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Dominic James -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Jack Finley -- Gage Goncalves
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg
Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Curtis Douglas, Max Crozier
Injured: Nick Paul (upper body), Anthony Cirelli (upper body)
Status report
Frank will be back in the lineup after missing four games with an upper-body injury after colliding with Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen on October 28. In a corresponding move, forward Spencer Smallman was assigned to Hershey of the AHL. ... Cirelli, a forward, will not play and is questionable for Wednesday's game at the New York Rangers. … Paul, a forward, was a participant in the morning skate, but is not expected to play. He has not played yet this season.