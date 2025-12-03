Capitals at Sharks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CAPITALS (16-9-2) at SHARKS (13-11-3)

10 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCA, SN1

Capitals projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Bogdan Trineyev

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Adam Gaudette

Philipp Kurashev -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf

Pavol Regenda -- Barclay Goodrow -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Iorio

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Shakir Mukhamadullin, Nick Leddy, Zack Ostapchuk

Injured: Jeff Skinner (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 3-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. ... Lindgren is expected to start after Thompson made 24 saves on Tuesday. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Wennberg, who has an upper-body injury, took part in the skate and is expected to play, coach Ryan Warsofsky said. ... Michael Misa, a center who has been out since Nov. 1 because of a lower-body injury, was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday and assigned to San Jose of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment. ... Skinner, a forward who has been out since Nov. 13, participated in practice Tuesday but will not play. ... Desharnais, a defenseman, is week to week.

Latest News

Werenski has been ‘consistently great’ for Blue Jackets, coach says 

Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats: Sleeper teams for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL Status Report: Pionk to return for Jets against Canadiens

Seguin likely out for season for Stars with ACL injury

NHL EDGE stats behind Wallstedt's historic start for Wild

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Wallstedt playing best hockey, making it look easy with Wild

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL On Tap: Cooley, Carlsson showcased when Mammoth visit Ducks

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Capitals get past Kings for 5th straight victory

Bowman ties game late in 3rd period, Golden Knights top Blackhawks in shootout

MacKinnon scores 2, Avalanche defeat Canucks to push point streak to 17

Wallstedt gets another shutout, Wild edge Oilers to push point streak to 12