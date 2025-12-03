Capitals at Sharks projected lineups

CAPITALS (16-9-2) at SHARKS (13-11-3)
10 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCA, SN1
Capitals projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard
Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Bogdan Trineyev
Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Adam Gaudette
Philipp Kurashev -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf
Pavol Regenda -- Barclay Goodrow -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Iorio
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Shakir Mukhamadullin, Nick Leddy, Zack Ostapchuk
Injured: Jeff Skinner (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body)
Status report
The Capitals did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 3-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. ... Lindgren is expected to start after Thompson made 24 saves on Tuesday. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Wennberg, who has an upper-body injury, took part in the skate and is expected to play, coach Ryan Warsofsky said. ... Michael Misa, a center who has been out since Nov. 1 because of a lower-body injury, was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday and assigned to San Jose of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment. ... Skinner, a forward who has been out since Nov. 13, participated in practice Tuesday but will not play. ... Desharnais, a defenseman, is week to week.