Capitals at Sharks projected lineups

CAPITALS (16-9-2) at SHARKS (13-11-3)

10 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCA, SN1

Capitals projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Bogdan Trineyev

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Adam Gaudette

Philipp Kurashev -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf

Pavol Regenda -- Barclay Goodrow -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Iorio

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Shakir Mukhamadullin, Nick Leddy, Zack Ostapchuk

Injured: Jeff Skinner (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 3-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. ... Lindgren is expected to start after Thompson made 24 saves on Tuesday. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Wennberg, who has an upper-body injury, took part in the skate and is expected to play, coach Ryan Warsofsky said. ... Michael Misa, a center who has been out since Nov. 1 because of a lower-body injury, was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday and assigned to San Jose of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment. ... Skinner, a forward who has been out since Nov. 13, participated in practice Tuesday but will not play. ... Desharnais, a defenseman, is week to week.