Video Review: WSH @ PIT – 4:14 of the Third Period

nhl-shield-16:9

Type of Review: Batted Puck

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Pittsburgh

Explanation:
Video review determined Pittsburgh’s Ville Koivunen used his glove to bat the puck, which caused it to illegally enter the Washington net. According to Rule 78.5 (i), apparent goals shall be disallowed, “When the puck has been directed, batted or thrown into the net by an attacking player other than with a stick. When this occurs, if it is deemed to be done deliberately, then the decision shall be NO GOAL. A goal cannot be scored when the puck has been deliberately batted with any part of the attacking player’s body into the net.”

