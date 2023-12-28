Miller has 3 points, Rangers ease past Capitals

“I don’t think I’ve been really playing my best hockey,” Miller said. “Went into the (holiday) break with just some goals of coming out of the break and doing a little bit more. Luckily the puck found me tonight and [I] was able to capitalize.”

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, and Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves for the Rangers (24-8-1), who have won five of six. Mika Zibanejad had two assists in his 800th NHL game to extend his point streak to eight games (seven goals, eight assists).

“It’s 800 more than I thought I was going to play when I was a kid," Zibanejad said. "It’s something you only dream of, even just playing one game, and you get the opportunity to do so for that many years. It’s always fun to have those milestones, but it makes it more memorable when you win those games, too.”