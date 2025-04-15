Capitals at Islanders projected lineups

CAPITALS (50-21-9) at ISLANDERS (35-33-12)
7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN+
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Dylan McIlrath -- Martin Fehervary
Charlie Lindgren
Clay Stevenson
Scratched: Alex Alexeyev, John Carlson, Ethen Frank
Injured: Aliaksei Protas (lower body), Logan Thompson (upper body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Noah Dobson -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Adam Boqvist, Mike Reilly, Anthony Duclair, Tristan Lennox
Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)
Status report
The Capitals lineup will have a few game-time decisions. ... Stevenson was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Monday and will back up Lindgren. ... Goalie Hunter Shepard was reassigned to Hershey. ... Pelech will play after leaving in the second period of a 1-0 win at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday following an illegal check to the head by Devils forward Paul Cotter.