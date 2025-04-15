Capitals at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (50-21-9) at ISLANDERS (35-33-12)

7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN+

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Dylan McIlrath -- Martin Fehervary

Charlie Lindgren

Clay Stevenson

Scratched: Alex Alexeyev, John Carlson, Ethen Frank

Injured: Aliaksei Protas (lower body), Logan Thompson (upper body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Noah Dobson -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Adam Boqvist, Mike Reilly, Anthony Duclair, Tristan Lennox

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals lineup will have a few game-time decisions. ... Stevenson was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Monday and will back up Lindgren. ... Goalie Hunter Shepard was reassigned to Hershey. ... Pelech will play after leaving in the second period of a 1-0 win at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday following an illegal check to the head by Devils forward Paul Cotter.

