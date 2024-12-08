Wilson scores twice in 3rd, helps Capitals rally past Canadiens

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist, and Logan Thompson made 22 saves for Washington (19-6-2), which is 6-0-1 in its past seven.

“I think we just had to stick with it,” Wilson said. “They’re opportunistic on their end. They come down and they get a lot of odd-man rushes. ‘Thommer’ held us in there and then slowly we just turned the tide, got our legs under us and started making some good plays. I thought we played a really good third period and didn’t really give them much of a chance.”

The Capitals’ ninth consecutive road win extended their franchise record streak.

“It’s a really fun group,” Wilson said. “We enjoy coming together and bearing down and finding ways to gut out these tough wins. So, it’s a great group in here, I’ve been saying that all year and we’re just having fun playing for the guy next to us.”