Capitals at Canadiens projected lineups

CAPITALS (10-8-2) at CANADIENS (10-6-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard
Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Zach Bolduc
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Joshua Roy -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Jared Davidson -- Joe Veleno -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: None
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
The Capitals did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 7-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. … Lindgren is likely to start after Thompson made 26 saves Wednesday. ... Bolduc remains on the top line and first power-play unit, and Slafkovsky will continue to play with Kapanen and Demidov. … The Canadiens held an optional morning skate.