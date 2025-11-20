Capitals at Canadiens projected lineups

CAPITALS (10-8-2) at CANADIENS (10-6-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Zach Bolduc

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Joshua Roy -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Jared Davidson -- Joe Veleno -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: None

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 7-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. … Lindgren is likely to start after Thompson made 26 saves Wednesday. ... Bolduc remains on the top line and first power-play unit, and Slafkovsky will continue to play with Kapanen and Demidov. … The Canadiens held an optional morning skate.

