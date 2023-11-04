Pacioretty skating after Achilles injury, return to Capitals unclear

WASHINGTON -- Max Pacioretty has begun skating, but the timetable for the Washington Capitals forward’s return from a torn Achilles tendon remains unclear.

“I think he’s skated at least once, but a long road back,” coach Spencer Carbery said before Pacioretty skated for the second time Saturday. “But positive signs. He’s making progress, but a long road.”

Pacioretty signed a one-year, $2 million contract (with an additional $2 million in performance-based incentives) with the Capitals on July 1.

The 34-year-old had been off the ice since tearing his right Achilles for the second time while playing for the Carolina Hurricanes against the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 19.

Pacioretty initially tore his Achilles during offseason training and underwent surgery to repair it on Aug. 10, 2022. He returned Jan. 5 against the Nashville Predators and scored three goals in five games before tearing it again.

The Capitals signed the six-time 30-goal scorer, hoping that he can add scoring depth to their lineup. Washington can use the help. The Capitals are 31st in the NHL in scoring 1.89 goals per game heading into their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Capital One Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSOH).

“I've never been a free agent before and obviously coming off an injury, there were a couple of scenarios how I could have played it,” Pacioretty said July 1. “At the end of the day, I just thought that Washington was a great opportunity for me to come back and prove that I'm still the player that I once was and that I'm capable of coming back and scoring goals.”

Capitals defenseman Joel Edmundson (fractured hand) and center Nic Dowd (upper body) also have been skating on their own in no-contact jerseys. Carbery is unsure when either will be able to return.

Edmundson, who was injured during a training camp scrimmage, is on long-term injured reserve. He is eligible to be activated for Washington’s game against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. Dowd hasn’t played since the Capitals’ 3-2 shootout win against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 16.

“I don’t think I have a real accurate timeline,” Carbery said. “… We have a few days off here once again with not playing for three days (before hosting Florida). I wouldn’t expect at this point to expect them in mid-week, but then we go to that back-to-back (at the New Jersey Devils on Friday and at the New York Islanders on Saturday). It might be wishful thinking, but potentially. But they’ve got to get back into practice first and then I can give you more of an accurate time.”