Capitals at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CAPITALS (15-9-2) at KINGS (12-6-7)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Bogdan Trineyev

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Joel Armia -- Quinton Byfield -- Kevin Fiala

Trevor Moore -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Alex Laferriere -- Phillip Danault -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Joel Edmundson

Brian Dumoulin -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Samuel Helenius

Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body), Warren Foegele (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals are likely to use the same lineup from their 4-1 win at the New York Islanders on Sunday. … The Kings shuffled their top three lines in a 2-1 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. … Foegele, a forward, practiced in a noncontact jersey on Tuesday for the first time since he was injured. He will miss his third straight game.

