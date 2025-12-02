Capitals at Kings projected lineups

CAPITALS (15-9-2) at KINGS (12-6-7)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard
Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Bogdan Trineyev
Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Joel Armia -- Quinton Byfield -- Kevin Fiala
Trevor Moore -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Alex Laferriere -- Phillip Danault -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Joel Edmundson
Brian Dumoulin -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Samuel Helenius
Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body), Warren Foegele (upper body)
Status report
The Capitals are likely to use the same lineup from their 4-1 win at the New York Islanders on Sunday. … The Kings shuffled their top three lines in a 2-1 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. … Foegele, a forward, practiced in a noncontact jersey on Tuesday for the first time since he was injured. He will miss his third straight game.