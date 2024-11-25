Capitals at Panthers projected lineups

CAPITALS (13-6-1) at PANTHERS (12-8-1)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Taylor Raddysh

Hendrix Lapierre -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt -- Uvis Balinskis

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Washington coach Spencer Carbery said its lineup will remain the same after a 3-2 home loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, although some lines and defensive pairings will change. … Knight will start for the second time in three games. … Gadjovich, a forward, took part in the morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey; Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he “tweaked” something during a 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Maurice said it was not serious.