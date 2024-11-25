Capitals at Panthers projected lineups

CAPITALS (13-6-1) at PANTHERS (12-8-1)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Taylor Raddysh
Hendrix Lapierre -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jesper Boqvist
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt -- Uvis Balinskis
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
Washington coach Spencer Carbery said its lineup will remain the same after a 3-2 home loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, although some lines and defensive pairings will change. … Knight will start for the second time in three games. … Gadjovich, a forward, took part in the morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey; Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he “tweaked” something during a 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Maurice said it was not serious.